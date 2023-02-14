Tom Brady Posts 'Love Is Not a Transaction' on First Valentine's Day Since Gisele Bündchen Split

The newly-retired NFL star was resharing a quote from spiritual guru and yoga teacher Sadhguru

Published on February 14, 2023 10:19 AM
Tom Brady, Gisele
Tom Brady; Gisele Bündchen. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty; George Pimentel/Getty

Tom Brady is reflecting on the meaning of love on his first Valentine's Day since his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

The newly-retired NFL star, 45, reshared a quote from spiritual guru Sadhguru on his Instagram Story Tuesday morning.

"Love is not a transaction," the quote reads, "it is a certain exuberance and sweetness of your emotion."

The quote was posted on a pink background with multi-colored hearts, and Brady tagged Sadhguru — whom both he and Bündchen, 42, follow on Instagram — at the bottom.

Bündchen, meanwhile, posted about the "pure love!!" she has for her two dogs on Tuesday, and wished her followers a "Happy Valentine's Day to all!"

Brady and Bündchen officially divorced in October after 13 years of marriage. Per a three-page legal document obtained by PEOPLE, Bündchen filed the petition for the dissolution of marriage and it was finalized Oct. 28 in Glades County, Florida. The paperwork officially declared the marriage as dissolved, and "irretrievably broken."

https://www.instagram.com/tombrady/. Tom Brady/Instagram
Tom Brady. Tom Brady/Instagram

That day, the former couple — who share son Benjamin Rein, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9, — both explained their decision in lengthy posts on Instagram.

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

"Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for so many people who go through the same thing every day around the world," he continued. "However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady Calls Divorce from Gisele Bündchen 'Painful and Difficult'

In the months since, Brady struggled with an up-and-down final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before announcing on Feb. 1 that he was retiring "for good" after 23 seasons in the NFL.

"It won't be long-winded, you only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so. I...really thank you guys...so much," he said in a video, while choking up, "to every single one of you, for supporting me, my family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream."

