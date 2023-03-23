Tom Brady Posts About 'Success' and 'False Friends' After Gisele Bündchen's First Post-Divorce Interview

Bündchen recently spoke to Vanity Fair about co-parenting with her ex-husband, Brady, and how she wants "all his dreams to come true"

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn

Published on March 23, 2023 01:52 PM
Tom Brady, Gisele
Tom Brady; Gisele Bündchen. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty; George Pimentel/Getty

In the aftermath of Gisele Bündchen's recent interview with Vanity Fair, her ex-husband Tom Brady took to Instagram to get poetic.

The former NFL quarterback posted a quote from poet and essayist Ralph Waldo Emerson to his Instagram story on Thursday, which discussed the meaning of success and overcoming the "betrayal of false friends."

"What is success? To laugh often and much; To win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children," the poem begins. "To earn the approbation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends; To appreciate beauty; To find the best in others; To give of one's self…"

The quote continues: "To leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch, or a redeemed social condition; To have played and laughed with enthusiasm and sung with exultation; To know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived — This is to have succeeded!"

Tom Brady Posts About 'False Friends' After Release of Gisele Bündchen's First Post-Divorce Interview
Tom Brady/instagram

Brady, who has shared inspirational posts on his social media accounts in the past, could have been moved by Emerson's passage, which is clearly meant to evoke a sense of purpose and goodwill for others.

Yet, some online thought the timing of the post was peculiar, especially the poem's reference to "false friends."

Brady shared the poem less than a day after Vanity Fair published Bündchen's first interview since the couple's divorce in October last year.

"If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me," she told the magazine. "I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That's what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart."

The two share daughter, Vivian, 10, and son, Benjamin, 13, while Brady is also dad to son, Jack, 15.

Bündchen's said she and Brady "wanted different things" compared to when they met in their 20s.

"Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart," she said. "When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together."

She added: "As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make."

