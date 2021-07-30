"Definitely not the fastest man around but for sure the cutest!!!" Gisele Bündchen wrote in a comment on Tom Brady's Madden NFL 22 promo video

Tom Brady Pokes Fun at His Speed in Funny Video as Wife Gisele Bündchen Playfully Teases Him

Tom Brady has no problem poking fun at himself and his speed on the field — and neither does his wife.

On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 43, shared a hilarious promo video on Instagram — also featuring wide receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson — for the upcoming Madden NFL 22 video game.

In the clip, Johnson tells Brady that he has the chance to increase his speed rating from last year by training his sprints. Despite the intense slo-mo scene, the ad ends with a shot of Brady slowly making his way down the field.

"I'm so happy I just throw the football for a living… #Madden22," the seven-time Super Bowl champion captioned the video.

Brady's wife Gisele Bündchen later commented under the post, teasing her husband. "😂😂😂 Definitely not the fastest man around but for sure the cutest!!! ❤️te amo," she wrote.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also got in on the action, with their official Instagram account responding to Bündchen's comment. " @gisele that's what we said when we signed him," they jokingly wrote.

Last month, EA Sports revealed that Brady and Patrick Mahomes were the cover athletes for Madden NFL 22 after promising two GOAT (greatest of all time) stars in an earlier teaser announcement.

Following the news, Brady —who was previously on the Madden 18 cover — said, "This year's game really captures the energy and unpredictability that you see on the field every Sunday and we're excited for fans to experience it for themselves."

The Madden 22 cover comes after Brady won Super Bowl LV in February with the Buccaneers against Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs. He was named Super Bowl MVP for the fifth time in his career and Tampa Bay won its second Super Bowl championship in franchise history.