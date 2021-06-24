Tom Brady Goofs Around While Golfing with James Corden, Reveals That He's a Huge Hamilton Fan

Tom Brady also called his The Match partner Phil Mickelson for advice on the golf course with James Corden

Tom Brady and James Corden showed off their athletic - and musical skills - during a day of golf.

The quarterback, 43, shared with Corden on The Late Late Show that outside of football, golf is one of his "favorite" things to do.

"This is my favorite hobby, but doing it with friends is the best part. You get to hang out, get to be a little competitive, talk a little s--- and put a little money on it," Brady said. Corden certainly got under the football star's skin as the host shouted during tee-off to throw the Tampa Bay Buccaneer star off his game.

Of course, Brady's first love is football and he's here to play for a bit longer.

Corden referenced the moment the veteran quarterback's wife Gisele Bünchen asked him "What more do you have to prove?" following his Super Bowl victory in February and the seven-time champion opened up about the reason he won't yet retire.

"It's hard to walk away from something that you still feel like you can do and you wanna do. It's not about proving it to others what you can do, it's more about proving it to yourself," Brady candidly admitted. "And I still feel like even though I'll be 44 for this year, I still have a chance to still prove to myself that I can still do it at 44 because I really worked to a point where I can still do it at this age."

Brady is equally competitive when it comes to golf - as apparent by his recent trolling of opponents Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers ahead of the charity event The Match on July 6. The Buccaneers quarterback is paired up with Phil Mickelson.

Leaning on Mickelson, 51, for support, Brady FaceTimed his partner for some advice while on the course with Corden.

"We're here to annihilate and get off to a quick start," Mickelson told Brady after he asked if he should "play it safe" on a par-4 hole.

During the video chat, the professional golfer happened to have his recent PGA Championship trophy while on the green.

"Do you always just drive around with your trophies in the golf cart? Because if i'd known we were going to do this I would've put a Tony Award straight up front in my cart," Corden quipped.

Phil Mickelson on The Late Late Show with James Corden

Mickelson joked he had "a bad connection" and then gave Brady a pep talk ahead of The Match before hanging up.

Corden and Brady finished out their day of golf with a hobby they both love - singing along to musicals.

The quarterback revealed his father would only begrudgingly listen to showtunes in his car. As a teen he found it annoying, but now he loves it.

Tom Brady on The Late Late Show with James Corden

Brady shared he's seen Hamilton on Broadway a whopping three times so he and Corden decided to sing an impassioned performance to "Alexander Hamilton."