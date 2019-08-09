Tom Brady Posts Video of Himself Playing Catch with … Himself

Tom Brady can do it all.

The athlete shared a humorously edited video of himself to Instagram this week in which he has a football toss — with himself.

In the clip, set to “All the Way Up” by Fat Joe and Remy Ma, Brady just endlessly throws the ball on a loop.

Alongside the clip, the 42-year-old’s wife, Gisele Bündchen, commented, “What!?! He can actually throw and catch at the same time!” She added two laughing emojis.

Bündchen was, of course, was referencing the time she famously said that her husband could not, in fact,”throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time.”

Brady loves to show off his sense of humor on social media, and just last month clapped back at a Twitter user who suggested that the New England Patriot didn’t deserve his high player rating in the newest edition of the Madden NFL franchise.

Twitter user Matt Harrington responded to a Yahoo! Sports tweet that showed a list of the rankings, writing, “Tom Brady can’t run 2 yards how the hell is he a 96?”

While the Yahoo account responded with images of Brady dodging tackles and flashing his many Super Bowl rings, Harrington wasn’t buying it — and even added that he and high school students could run faster than Brady.

“I 100% could run faster and further than Tom. So could 50% of high schoolers, 80% of college players, and 99% of pros,” he wrote. “Learn how to unbiasedly access the totality of a player, then adjust these numbers and I could possibly take you seriously.”

It didn’t take long for Harrington’s posts to get Brady’s attention, who responded with a tweet of his own.

“I’m so much faster than you Matt,” Brady said.