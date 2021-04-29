Tom Brady Wishes Ex Bridget Moynahan a 'Great' Birthday with Rare Photo of Her and Son Jack

Tom Brady and ex Bridget Moynahan have perfected the amicable exes thing.

On Wednesday, the NFL star, 43, celebrated Moynahan's 50th birthday with a sweet social media tribute, featuring their 13-year-old son John "Jack" Edward.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Brady posted a rare shot to his Instagram Story of Moynahan and Jack sitting together in what appeared to be stadium seats.

In the throwback shot, the Blue Bloods actress is pointing something out to Jack while he focuses on his mother's explanation. The teenager looks dapper in the photo, wearing a white fedora and polo t-shirt.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tom Brady Instagram Credit: Jean Catuffe/GC Images

"Happy Birthday @bridgetmoynahan we hope you have a GREAT day," Brady wrote.

Brady is also dad to daughter Vivian Lake, 8, and son Benjamin Rein, 11, with wife Gisele Bündchen.

Earlier this month, Bündchen, 40, shared a sweet shot of Vivian cooking herself scrambled eggs for breakfast and reflected on her daughter's independence in the caption of the post.

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady Shares Sweet Hug with His Son to Celebrate NFC Playoff Win, Heads to His 10th Super Bowl

"Vivi super chef whipping up some scrambled eggs. Did someone say Miss independent ?! 💕👩‍🍳," the model wrote.

Brady's health and wellness company, TB12, also noticed the sweet photo, commenting, "Go Vivi!!! 🙌" Noting the brand's protein bar next to Vivian in the picture, TB12 added, "Love seeing that TB12 Protein Bar too!"