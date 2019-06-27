Tom Brady Says He and Former Rival Peyton Manning 'Were Friends This Whole Time!' in New Selfie

Though the two held nothing back when they faced each other on the football field, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning didn’t carry their rivalry outside of the stadium — and Brady’s latest Instagram selfie revealed the two are actually the best of friends.

On Wednesday, Brady, 41, posted a picture of him standing next to Manning, his former rival, who retired in 2016 after winning two Super Bowls as a member of the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos.

“Spoiler alert… we were friends this whole time,” Brady — a six-time Super Bowl winner — wrote in the caption of the picture. “Always great to see you Peyton!”

According to Yahoo, the quarterbacks faced each other 17 times before Manning, 43, hung up his jersey, with Brady coming out on top with an 11-6 record in their meetings.

While Brady may have bested Manning during their rivalry, the two are still pitted against each other in debates of who is considered the best quarterback of all-time.

The picture of the two football greats received more than 780,000 likes on Instagram as of Thursday afternoon, with thousands of followers leaving reactions in the comments section. But over on Twitter, many took a chance to poke fun at the picture — namely Manning’s colorful suit.

“Tom Brady looks like a GQ model and Peyton Manning looks like a retired Nickelodeon game show host,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Tom Brady looks great next to Peyton Manning, we all have to have those ugly friends,” wrote another.

I bet y’all can see eachothers forehead a mile away and be like.. Brady: hey that’s Peyton

Manning: hey that’s Tom. 😂☠️ https://t.co/HTVSDVXC9W — EG. (@EG_yeezus) June 26, 2019

While it’s unclear when Brady and Manning were hanging out — and why Manning was wearing that suit — Brady seems to be having fun while ending a pretty busy month.

In early June, Brady attended a banquet at New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft home to present the team with Super Bowl rings after winning their sixth championship in franchise history. Brady was then challenged by lineman David Andrews in a beer chugging contest, who Brady swiftly beat.