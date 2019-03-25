Tom Brady Pays Tribute to Rob Gronkowski After Patriots Teammate Announces Retirement

Tom Brady has nothing but good things to say about his New England Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski, who announced on Sunday that he’s retiring from the NFL.

“What an honor and privilege to play with you these past nine years @gronk! You accomplished so much and our team was almost unbeatable when you were on the field!” the Patriots quarterback, 41, wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the pair suited up on the field.

“Your fun-loving, inspiring and positive energy made an impact on everybody you came into contact with!” Brady continued. “Not just that, but for as great as a player you are, you are a better teammate and person. The NFL was a better place with you in it! But I have no doubt you will be a success in anything you do!!! Love you pal!”

Shortly after the tight end announced his retirement on Instagram, Brady also left a supportive comment, writing, “Love u man!!”

“Couldn’t be a better person or teammate!!!!” he added.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski

Gronkowski’s announcement came just over a month after the Patriots won the Super Bowl — making the 29-year-old athlete a three-time champ.

“It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true, and now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far. I will be retiring from the game of football today,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside a shot of himself celebrating the team’s Super Bowl LIII win.

Adam Glanzman/Gett

Adding that he felt it was “time to move forward,” Gronkowski shared that he will be doing so “with a big smile knowing that the New England Patriots Organization, Pats Nation, and all my fans will be truly a big part of my heart for the rest of my life.”

“It was truly an incredible honor to play for such a great established organization and able to come in to continue and contribute to keep building success,” he continued. “To all my current and past teammates, thank you for making each team every year special to be [a part] of. I will truly miss you guys. Cheers to all who have been part of this journey, cheers to the past for the incredible memories, and a HUGE cheers to the uncertain of whats [sic] next.”

Brady’s tribute to Gronkowski comes as no surprise to sports fans, as the tight end has never been shy about praising his teammate in the past.

“It’s just unbelievable, his work ethic. Just in and out, the competitiveness he brings every single day, even with so many years in the NFL. It’s just inspiring,” Gronkowski told PEOPLE last October.

“That’s a guy that you want to look up to, you want to learn from, so you can keep on building up your chemistry and you can be the best possible player too, like him,” he added.