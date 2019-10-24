Tom Brady Says He Doesn't 'Know What the Future Holds' When Asked About Retirement

Image zoom Spencer Platt/Getty Images

At 42 years old, Tom Brady could be approaching a new era.

While there is no question that Brady will one day retire, there is now talk about a different next step for the star quarterback — that Brady could leave the Patriots, the team he won a record six championships with, and join another franchise in his final years.

In an interview with WEEI on Wednesday, Brady was asked to address speculation about his next career step.

“That’s the great part for me, is I don’t know,” Brady told the radio station. “I think that has been a unique situation that I have been in because I think when you commit to a team, you know, for a certain amount of years, you kind feel like [there is] the responsibility to always fulfill the contract.”

He continued, “For me, it’s been good because I am just taking it day-by-day and I am enjoying what I have. I don’t know what the future holds and the great part is, for me, football at this point is all borrowed time.”

Brady told WEEI of retirement, “One day I will wake up and I will feel like, ‘OK, that will be enough.’ “

“When that day comes, that day comes,” continued the athlete. “I don’t know if it will be after this year. I don’t know if it will be five years from now. I don’t have to determine those things right now, either. That is kind of a good part of where I am at. Just take advantage of the opportunities that I have this year and do the very best I can do and then those decisions come at probably more appropriate times.”

In another interview with ESPN’s Randy Moss this week, Brady said that retirement will “come.”

“It’s getting closer, we’re close to the end,” he told Moss. “It’s not going to go on forever but I’m enjoying it. I think, for me, at this point, it’s really just about the relationships: the people that I play for, the people that I play with. That’s what I’m enjoying.”

Brady noted the “sacrifices” his family has made to support him throughout his career, and said they’ve weighed in on his next move.

“I asked my oldest son, Jack, I said, ‘Jack, what do you think?’ And he said, ‘Whatever you want Dad,’ ” Brady told Moss.

As CBS Sports notes, speculation that Brady is readying to make an exit from New England is rising ever since he put up his Boston home for sale and signed a contract that makes him a free agent after this season. Brady’s longtime trainer also recently put his home on the market.

Still, a Patriots insider tells PEOPLE “this is all speculation and based on Brady’s current play we can’t imagine Robert Kraft wouldn’t fight to keep Brady in the fold if he wants to return to Foxborough next season.”

At the time he listed his house, Brady addressed Patriots fans’ fears that he was fleeing, explaining to WEEI, “I think it takes a long time to sell a house. My house is a little bit of an expensive one, so it doesn’t fly off the shelf in a couple weeks. I think I am at a point in my life where there are a lot of considerations that go into playing. I have a very busy professional life, I have a very busy personal life, and any decision that is made has to consider everything.”

During the new interview this week, Brady also reflected on his past and thanked the Patriots’ front office for the success they have shared over the last two decades.

“I never expected to play 20 years and I am playing on a great team and it’s just been an incredible 20 years of my life,” he told WEEI. “To play for Mr. [Robert] Kraft, and Jonathan [Kraft] and the Kraft family and for Coach [Bill] Belichick and to have so much success is a dream come true.”