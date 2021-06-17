Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes Unveiled as Madden NFL 22 Cover Athletes: 'Surreal,' Chiefs Star Says

Tom Brady previously starred on the Madden 18 cover and Patrick Mahomes was on the Madden 20 cover

EA Sports has revealed this year's hottest game cover.

After promising two G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) stars in a recent teaser announcement, the brand officially unveiled Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes as the cover athletes for Madden NFL 22 on Thursday.

"It's been a great experience being on the cover of Madden NFL 22 with Patrick. We both share a love for the game of football and to be a part of this iconic franchise is very special," said the seven-time Super Bowl champion and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 43, in a statement.

Brady, who was previously on the Madden 18 cover, added, "This year's game really captures the energy and unpredictability that you see on the field every Sunday and we're excited for fans to experience it for themselves."

In a separate statement, Mahomes, 25, said, "I, like most players in the League, have been a big fan of Madden NFL for as long as I can remember, and to be on the cover - not only for a second time, but also with Tom Brady, an all-time great - is surreal."

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, who was the Madden 20 cover star, added, "This is only the second time two athletes have been on the cover together and we're both eager for fans to dig into Dynamic Gameday which makes the game more immersive, authentic and keeps it fresh year-round."

Madden 10 was the first time that EA had a double cover athlete for the cover with Larry Fitzgerald and Troy Polomalu.

The Madden 22 cover, starring Brady and Mahomes, comes after the latter lost in Super Bowl LV in February. Brady was named Super Bowl MVP for the fifth time in his career and Tampa Bay won its second Super Bowl championship in franchise history.