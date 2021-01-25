Tom Brady's Parents Both Contracted COVID-19 and His Dad Was Hospitalized: 'A Matter of Life and Death'
Tom Brady Sr. said he and Galynn Brady were both "sick as a dog"
Brady Sr., 76, opened up about his experience in a recent interview, which he said led him to become hospitalized.
"I was in the hospital with COVID for almost three weeks, and my wife was sick with COVID at the same time," the quarterback's father said on Monday's episode of ESPN's Greeny radio show.
Brady Sr. noted that he had to miss the first two games Brady, 43, played as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer in Sept. 2020 because he and Galynn were both "sick as a dog."
"For the first two games when I was in the hospital, I didn't even care if they were playing -- much less missing the game," he admitted.
The football star's father added, "It was a matter of life and death, just like anybody who goes to the hospital. That's serious stuff."
He also revealed that although he had to be hospitalized, Galynn, 76, who is a cancer survivor, had more mild symptoms and was able to be treated at home by their daughter Maureen who is a nurse.
"We're just representative of 25 million Americans who've had this stuff so far, so it's nothing to shake a stick at," Brady Sr. said.
The six-time Super Bowl champion also had a difficult time with his parents' diagnosis.
Brady Sr. said his son would "FaceTime me every day on his way to and from practice" and was "stressed out" because of it.
"Tommy fought through it, and so now it's in the rearview mirror," he added.
On a happier note, Brady Sr. shared, "We're healthy, we're happy and everything is good."
