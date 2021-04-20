Tom Brady Celebrates His Parents’ 52nd Wedding Anniversary: ‘Such Incredible Role Models’

The seven-time Super Bowl champion shared a family photo with a sweet tribute to his parents on their 52nd anniversary

Tom Brady is celebrating the real MVPs in his life, as he pays tribute to his parents on their 52nd wedding anniversary.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion, 43, posted a sweet tribute and an extended family photo to Instagram on Monday, though Tom is not in the image, which appeared to be taken during the 2021 Super Bowl. "Happy anniversary Mom and Dad! 52 years of marriage is an amazing accomplishment!" he wrote.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When I look at this picture I can't help but feel an enormous amount of gratitude," Brady continued. "Look at what you have created!! I'm thankful to have such incredible role models for myself and my sisters and our kids. We are all so lucky to have you in our lives!! We love you so much and I hope we have more February family reunions to celebrate."

The youngest of four children, Brady is the only son of father Thomas Brady Sr. and mother Galynn, who also share daughters Nancy, Julie and Maureen.

Thomas Sr. revealed in January that he and Galynn were sick with COVID-19 in September and had to miss their son's first two games of the season. But the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback would "FaceTime me every day on his way to and from practice."

Tom's parents appear to have made a good impression on their son, who just celebrated his own wedding anniversary in February with wife Gisele Bündchen. "She's the one that, you know, supports the family and, at the end of the day, makes a lot of sacrifices," he raved about his wife of 12 years earlier this month on Good Morning America. "She brings out the best version of me."

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady Jokes About Passing Lombardi Trophy During Super Bowl Boat Parade: 'I Was Not Thinking'

Tom Brady and Gisele family Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen and family | Credit: Gisele/Instagram