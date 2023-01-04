Tom Brady on 'Overcoming Obstacles' This Season amid Gisele Bündchen Divorce: 'Focus On What Your Job Is'

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched a spot in the NFL playoffs, quarterback Tom Brady took a moment to reflect on all that has happened over the last year.

Brady appeared on his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! shortly after helping the Buccaneers earn a trip to the playoffs with a win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

While speaking to co-host Jim Gray, the 45-year-old said he and his teammates did their best to remain "professional" despite the personal events happening off the field, which in Brady's case, included his divorce from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen.

"I think, you know, we all are going through stuff, you know, we're people, and we're all going through stuff, and obviously, we're all professionals, and we wanna show up to work and do our best. And when you're a professional, that's what professional means," he explained.

"You show up every day with the best possible attitude you can have," Brady continued. "You try to compartmentalize things and really focus on what your job is."

Brady and Bündchen filed and finalized their divorce in October. They share two children together: son Benjamin Rein, 13, and daughter Vivian Lake, 10.

Nearly a year ago, Brady made headlines when he announced his retirement from the NFL, only to return to the league 40 days later.

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Brady told Gray that he felt "gratification" competing with his team, despite criticism from people who believe he should have stayed retired this season.

"I think our team, you know, there's a lot of outside noise, and I know people [say], 'Tom, you should have retired," he said. "You should have done this, you should have done that.' You know, and that's okay."

"People can have a lot of feelings or opinions and so forth," Brady added. "But I think, for me, there's always gratification when you make this commitment, and you have a group of individuals that do the same, and you see something pay off."

While the Buccaneers qualified for the playoffs, they currently have an 8-8 record with one game left in the regular season. If the Buccaneers hope to make it to the Super Bowl, they will likely have to go through the top team in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles — a team that is currently 13-3.

RELATED VIDEO: Gisele Bündchen Leaves a Comment on Tom Brady's Instagram Post of Son Jack Following Couple's Divorce

While speaking to Gray, Brady said he is proud of what the team has accomplished so far.

"That's what life's about. A lot of resilience, overcoming different obstacles over the course of the year, and then ultimately coming together for a common goal," he said. "That's why I love team sports. I always say, do you care about your team and the people on your team? And do you care about the mission? And that's what makes a great teammate to me."