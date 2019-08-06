Tom Brady Reveals How Wife Gisele Bündchen's 'Nontraditional' Perspective Has Helped Him Grow

Tom Brady has learned a lot from his wife Gisele Bündchen.

In the September cover story for Men’s Health, the New England Patriots quarterback, 42, talked about his wife and how her unconventional childhood impacted her outlook on life.

Brady admitted that Bündchen’s perspective differs from his and has helped him grow as a person.

“Gisele’s life has been very nontraditional. She left home when she was 14; she lived in Japan at 16 in an era with no cell phones. She lived in New York at 17 without speaking English,” the husband and father of three said.

“In her mind, there are no boundaries. ‘Why can’t you do that? Why do you have to go to school? Why can’t you just leave and live in a different country?’” he added. “In her reality, you can.”

Brady explained to the magazine that his upbringing was completely the opposite.

“Coming from mine, it was very different. This is what you do: You go to elementary school, you go to college,” he said. “In her mind, why do you have to do any of those things?”

“And you know what, she’s right,” he added. “I’m the one that had to go, ‘You’re right!’ And that’s helped me grow.”

Although his wife has opened up his eyes to a more free-spirited mindset, the Super Bowl champion reveals that he keeps her grounded in return.

“Gisele is not really into sports. She’s like a kite flying in the sky, and I’m kind of tethering her,” he explained to Men’s Health. “Sometimes I have to hold on hard. But she knows I’m always there for her.”

Bündchen just wished her husband a happy birthday over the weekend, thanking him for being her “rock.”

“Happy birthday love of my lifeeey!” she wrote alongside a slideshow of family photos, including one of the couple smiling together while wearing their bathing suits, as well as another photo of Brady sharing a tender moment with his three children.

“Life is so much better because we can share it with you! Thank you for being our rock, and the avocado to my toast!” she added, making a reference to the adorable couple’s costume they wore for Halloween in 2017, where Brady dressed up as an avocado while Bündchen wore a toast costume.

The NFL star and Bündchen, 39, have two children together — son Benjamin Rein, 9, and daughter Vivian Lake, 6 — and Brady also shares son John Edward Thomas, 11, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Speaking to Men’s Health he admitted his children like to march to the beat of their own drums.

“Jack is just like me – he holds a lot in. Benny lets it all out. Vivi, she doesn’t care,” he said of his children. “They’re going to be their own selves, not who you want them to be.”