"I mean, I respect Aaron a lot. Aaron's going to make the choices he feels are best for him," Tom Brady told USA Today of the feud between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers

Tom Brady Speaks About Aaron Rodgers' Feud with the Packers: 'Everyone Has Different Dynamics'

While Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady might be sharing time on a golf course next month, don't expect Brady to offer Rodgers any advice regarding rumors about the latter's rift with the Green Bay Packers.

The two quarterbacks will be facing off in the fourth edition of The Match on July 6, when Brady and PGA Tour champion Phil Mickelson will compete against Rodgers and golfer Bryson DeChambeau.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The event will top off what has been a busy first half of 2021 for both Brady and Rodgers. Brady earned his seventh championship in February after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory at Super Bowl LV, while Rodgers has enjoyed spending time with fiancée Shailene Woodley after being named NFL MVP.

Rodgers has also kept busy as speculation mounts around whether he'll return to the Packers next season.

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers | Credit: Matt Stroshane

Last month, Rodgers - the reigning NFL MVP - told ESPN his dissatisfaction with the team was a matter of "philosophy," and since then, he was a no-show for the Packers' training camp.

When asked whether he'd have any tips for Rodgers when it comes to dealing with the situation, Brady said he'd let his golf rival decide for himself.

"I'm not one to give Aaron advice on certain things like that," Brady told USA Today. "I mean, I respect Aaron a lot. Aaron's going to make the choices he feels are best for him. Everyone has different dynamics in their work."

Rumors of issues between Rodgers and the Packers first emerged after the team traded up to select quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The move, analysts speculated, seemed to point to the Packers preparing for a roster without Rodgers.

While Green Bay executives have said they hope Rodgers remains a Packer for "a long time," Rodgers previously admitted he had a shot of tequila after seeing the team select Love in the draft.

RELATED VIDEO: Aaron Rodgers and Fiancée Shailene Woodley 'Totally Support' and Have 'a True Respect for the Other': Source

While Rodgers and the Packers have enjoyed success on the field over the last 16 years, Brady agreed that the team's culture off of it matters as well.

"It comes from a lot of hard work, a lot of discipline, a lot of teamwork, a lot of communication with all aspects of the organization that the organization buys in," Brady explained to USA Today. "I think part of why I enjoy this so much is it challenges you more than just physically but emotionally and mentally. All these aspects of yourself, you're expected to grow and learn from. That's how I've chosen to deal with it."