Tom Brady‘s fear of imperfection is affecting the way he’s playing, the New England Patriots quarterback admitted in a recent interview.

Speaking with Mike Mutnansky and Gerry Callahan of WEEI radio show The Mut & Callahan Show, Brady, 41, said he’s been more timid on the field.

“I think part of my problem is, as I have gotten older, I want to make so few mistakes,” he explained to the hosts. “Maybe there’s not as much aggressiveness as I would like because with aggressiveness comes a little more risk and we have a 95 percent chance of winning when we don’t turn the ball over,” he explained to the hosts.

He continued, “I think that is always in the back of my mind — being a little less fearful with the ball and a little more aggressive.”

Brady — who has played for the Massachusetts team since 2000 — has helped the Patriots win five Super Bowls as quarterback.

The father of three recently opened up about his future in the NFL during an interview with Erin Andrews, explaining, “When you’re 41, you’ve got kids, you’ve got, you know, a wife. And everyone’s living their life and you’re not getting these days back. You know when you’re 25, it’s different because you think it goes on forever.”

Brady continued: “When you’re 41, you think, ‘Oh man, I’ve got kids and there’s a school play. I gotta be there for that because they’re not going to be 10 years old again.’ Or eight years old or five years old.”

“I know I’m not going to play another 10 years, you know, and I think every year is just a little bit different,” he admitted. “As you get older, there’s a lot of other things happening in your life that you’ve got to figure out how to balance.”