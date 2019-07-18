Tom Brady Yields a Machete While He Rides a Horse in His Own 'Old Town Road' Music Video

Is this Tom Brady’s way of throwing his hat into the ring for the next “Old Town Road” remix?

The 41-year-old New England Patriots quarterback got in on the fun, sharing his own take on the Billboard-topping hit on Twitter, Thursday.

In a video, Brady rides a horse while hacking at the brush overhanging the path he’s on with a machete. The clip is, of course, set to Lil Nas X’s song.

Alongside the clip, Brady wrote, “My manager: Don’t do it man, that song is dead, we can do better,” He added “Me:” alluding to the video.

When a Twitter user asked Brady, “Is that a machete,” the athlete teased, “I never leave home without my machete.”

The track, from music newcomer Lil Nas X, was initially removed from Billboard’s Hot Country chart because it apparently didn’t “embrace enough elements of today’s country music to chart in its current version.” In response, the rapper released a remix featuring country star Billy Ray Cyrus.

He has since released another remix with the addition of young yodeler Mason Ramsey and rapper Young Thug. And he’s not done there.

On Monday, Lil Nas X, 20, tweeted at fans, “Y’all think I can get Dolly Parton and [rapper] Megan Thee Stallion on an old town road remix?”

And on Wednesday, the iconic American country singer, 73, responded to Lil Nas X with a new version of the “Old Town Road” album cover, featuring Parton as a bright pink stallion with blonde hair.