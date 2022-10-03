Tom Brady Sees 'Great Career Ahead' for Patrick Mahomes and Offers to Give Him Advice: 'Here to Help'

Patrick Mahomes evened up his career record against NFL legend Tom Brady on Sunday.

The star quarterbacks have now defeated one another three times each after the Kansas City Chiefs took home the 41-31 win on Brady's home field in Tampa Bay.

After the game clock ran out, Mahomes and Brady met on the field at the Buccaneers' Raymond James Stadium. The 45-year-old quarterback was seen telling Mahomes, "You did great. Keep it up." Mahomes shook his opponent's hand and responded, "Yes sir."

Although Mahomes came up with the win on Sunday, Brady offered the 27-year-old quarterback some words of wisdom. "He's got a great career ahead of him," Brady said in his post-game press conference. "I like Patrick a lot. I had a chance to be around him a little bit."

"Obviously I think he's a great player — he's doing a great job with that team," Brady continued. "So I'm always here to help anybody that I can, anyone who's looking for advice and I've certainly seen a lot in the game and I'm always happy to pass on the information to others to hopefully see those guys maximize their potential like I've been very fortunate to maximize mine."

Mahomes led Kansas City to a Super Bowl win in 2020, but fell short the next two seasons. Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, said, "I've had a lot of mentors in my life that played a very important role in my being the best I can be, too, so the least I can do is giving it back to all the other people who are looking for success in their field."

"It takes a lot of people to support us," Brady added before complimenting Mahomes again. "He does a great job for that team," said Brady. And while Brady admitted he and the Bucs were "on the wrong end" of Patrick's success, he said, "I really love watching Patrick play."

Before the game, Mahomes was asked about Brady's impressive longevity on the field. "Obviously, it's hard to play until you're 45 years old, and I don't want to be out there just hanging on. You see what Tom is — he's still playing at a very high level. I think that's why it's hard for him to kind of give it up. When you're playing at a high level you don't want to leave it."

Mahomes concluded that he'll stay on the field "as long as" he "can still have a chance to help the team get better."