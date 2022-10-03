Tom Brady Sees 'Great Career Ahead' for Patrick Mahomes and Offers to Give Him Advice: 'Here to Help'

"Obviously I think he's a great player — he's doing a great job with that team," Brady said of Mahomes on Sunday

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 3, 2022 02:39 PM
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs shakes hands with Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41-31 at Raymond James Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty

Patrick Mahomes evened up his career record against NFL legend Tom Brady on Sunday.

The star quarterbacks have now defeated one another three times each after the Kansas City Chiefs took home the 41-31 win on Brady's home field in Tampa Bay.

After the game clock ran out, Mahomes and Brady met on the field at the Buccaneers' Raymond James Stadium. The 45-year-old quarterback was seen telling Mahomes, "You did great. Keep it up." Mahomes shook his opponent's hand and responded, "Yes sir."

Although Mahomes came up with the win on Sunday, Brady offered the 27-year-old quarterback some words of wisdom. "He's got a great career ahead of him," Brady said in his post-game press conference. "I like Patrick a lot. I had a chance to be around him a little bit."

"Obviously I think he's a great player — he's doing a great job with that team," Brady continued. "So I'm always here to help anybody that I can, anyone who's looking for advice and I've certainly seen a lot in the game and I'm always happy to pass on the information to others to hopefully see those guys maximize their potential like I've been very fortunate to maximize mine."

Mahomes led Kansas City to a Super Bowl win in 2020, but fell short the next two seasons. Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, said, "I've had a lot of mentors in my life that played a very important role in my being the best I can be, too, so the least I can do is giving it back to all the other people who are looking for success in their field."

"It takes a lot of people to support us," Brady added before complimenting Mahomes again. "He does a great job for that team," said Brady. And while Brady admitted he and the Bucs were "on the wrong end" of Patrick's success, he said, "I really love watching Patrick play."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Before the game, Mahomes was asked about Brady's impressive longevity on the field. "Obviously, it's hard to play until you're 45 years old, and I don't want to be out there just hanging on. You see what Tom is — he's still playing at a very high level. I think that's why it's hard for him to kind of give it up. When you're playing at a high level you don't want to leave it."

Mahomes concluded that he'll stay on the field "as long as" he "can still have a chance to help the team get better."

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jonathan Bachman/AP/Shutterstock (13400496f) Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, in New Orleans Buccaneers Saints Football, New Orleans, United States - 18 Sep 2021
Tom Brady Says His Throwing Arm Will 'Be All Right' After Apparent Injury on Sunday: 'It's Football'
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Takes the Field in Tampa — Without Gisele Bündchen and Kids Seen in Stands — After Hurricane Ian
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Takes Kids to Miami as Tampa Bay Buccaneers Evacuate Ahead of Hurricane Ian
Tom Brady
Tom Brady to Get Every Wednesday Off for Personal Time During 2022 NFL Season: Report
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Says He 'Wasn't' Out Filming 'The Masked Singer' : 'Wouldn't Really Fit My Profile'
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Says He Decided to Un-Retire Because He 'Felt Like I Had a Little Bit Left'
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen Tweets Support for Husband Tom Brady, but Skips His First Game amid 'Rough Patch'
tom brady
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski Celebrate Fourth Super Bowl Victory Together After 2021 Win
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Says Winning Another Super Bowl Would Be the 'Greatest Way to End' Career
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady Says He Felt 'Pressure' to Un-Retire from NFL Due to Start of 2022 Free Agency
Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl
Patrick Mahomes Says Chiefs' Super Bowl Loss Was 'Worst I Think I've Been Beaten in a Long Time'
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during pre-game warmups before an NFL football game
Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen Opens Up About 'Really Good Relationship' with Patrick Mahomes: 'Great Dude'
Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski friendship
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski's Friendship Through the Years
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady Says 'Bitter Ending' to Last NFL Season Sparked His Retirement Reversal
Tom Brady
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Win in His First Game Against Patriots Since Leaving New England
Matthew Stafford, Joe Burrow
2022 Super Bowl: Everything to Know About the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals