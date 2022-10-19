Ben Roethlisberger Says 'No Way' Tom Brady is Enjoying Playing Football This Season

"It just looked like a different Tom," the retired Pittsburgh Steelers star says after watching Brady have a meltdown on the sidelines last Sunday in the team's loss

By
Published on October 19, 2022 01:10 PM
Ben Roethlisberger/Tom Brady
PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 16: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks on to the field as he enters from the tunnel before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 19: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field on December 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images). Photo: Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty, Joe Sargent/Getty

After watching Tom Brady's lackluster first six weeks of the NFL season, Ben Roethlisberger thinks the NFL superstar quarterback does not even want to be out on the field.

The retired Pittsburgh Steelers QB shared his thoughts on his old on-field nemesis during the latest episode of his "Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger" podcast, which dropped Tuesday.

Noting that Brady is among the best to ever play the game, Roethlisberger, 40, said he could see a change in the 45-year-old quarterback last Sunday when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggled and ultimately lost by a narrow margin against the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback <a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> (12) takes his helmet off and looks towards the sidelines during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New Orleans Saints regular season game on September 18, 2022 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty

"It didn't look like he wanted to be out there," said Roethlisberger, who watched the Sunday game from a box seat. "Maybe it was the pressure, and he was getting hit and whatever was going on. At one point, I looked down there and said, 'There's no way he's enjoying this. No way.' It just didn't look fun for him. It just looked like a different Tom."

Brady's Buccaneers lost 20-18, leaving the away game with a 3-3 record on the season. Tampa Bay notably failed to score a touchdown in the first half, but still put up a fight with field goals and entered the half trailing just 10-9. They were only able to double their score in the second half, and at one point during the game, Brady was shown berating his offensive line. "You are so much better than the way you're [bleeping] playing!" Brady yelled, per CBS News.

That was Brady's second fiery outburst caught on camera during a game this season. In week two, he could be seen angrily throwing a tablet on the ground — an action for which he later apologized.

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady 'Fired Up' as He Tears Into Buccaneers Teammates on Sideline

Roethlisberger reiterated that maybe the team's poor play got to him, making him look so unhappy — or maybe it was something else.

"He's got a lot going on, obviously, as you hear and read about, whatever," he opined, implying the status of Brady's 13-year marriage to Gisele Bündchen having become a source of ongoing attention. Over the last few months, sources have told PEOPLE that a rift formed between him and his longtime wife has grown substantially.

Roethlisberger also seemed to imply it was not a good look for Brady to attend the wedding of Patriots' owner Robert Kraft days before the QB had a game to play.

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: <a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates with owner Robert Kraft in the locker room after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty

"He went up to his former owner's wedding two days before," Roethlisberger said. "That is big news now, that he flew up there and missed a walk-through — but, it's whatever you choose to do."

Brady did address the Sunday loss, saying in a social media post that his team is "not playing well," and that "Football is hard." However, he went on to say, "We're in it together. We'll turn it around. #GoBucs"


