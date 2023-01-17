Tom Brady Doesn't Talk Future Plans Following Playoff Defeat: 'Not The Way We Wanted to End It'

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were knocked out of the playoffs on Monday night at their home stadium after losing 31-14 to the Dallas Cowboys

By
Published on January 17, 2023 12:00 PM
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to the media after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game
Photo: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tom Brady walked off the field in Tampa for the last time of the season — and possibly his career — after the Buccaneers lost 31-14 to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night for their Wild Card showdown.

It was the first time Brady, 45, has lost to Dallas in his 23-year career.

Following the big upset, Brady said, overall, he was taking it "one day at a time, truly," he told reporters, as questions swirl over whether he'll keep playing or retire for good. His contract is set to expire and Brady will be an unrestricted free agent unless the Bucs resign him.

"Not the way we wanted to end it, but we didn't deserve it," Brady said. "I give them a lot of credit. They played a good game. Made a lot more plays than we did, so a tough night."

NFL.com reported that at the end of the game, the star quarterback gave a quick kiss to his parents and sister who were waiting at the start of the tunnel, then kept moving along. His mother appeared emotional.

When asked what his emotions were walking off the field on Monday night, his response was limited.

"Just feels like the end of the season," he said, then went on to express his gratitude for the media. "I love this organization. It's a great place to be. Thank you, everybody, for welcoming me," he said, noting that he was going to home and try to get a good night of sleep.

"I'm very thankful for the respect and I hope I gave the same back," he added.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback <a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> (12) leaves the field after an NFL wild-card football game
John Raoux/AP/Shutterstock

Not only did Brady have a difficult year with football, his personal life was filled with ups and downs. Brady and his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen, finalized their divorce in October, agreeing to joint custody of their kids.

Further discussing the game on Monday, Brady addressed the Bucs' lackluster offense, which has been a problem for Brady and his team all season.

"They played good defensively and put a lot of pressure on us," Brady said of the Cowboys. "We just couldn't make enough plays. So it was kind of typical of the way we played all year, just inefficient in the passing game and not very good in the running game. So it's hard to beat good teams like that."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks through the tunnel prior to an NFL wild card playoff football game
Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Last January, Brady — the most successful quarterback of all time — announced his decision to retire after 22 seasons in the NFL, only to have a change of heart less than two months later.

At the time, he said that returning to the NFL would be his "greatest challenge yet."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I know I'm at the end," the seven-time Super Bowl champ told PEOPLE at the time. "But I put myself in this position, and I want to finish strong and at the highest level."

"I want to go out there and have my best year yet," he added. "It requires a lot of time and focus and energy, just like everything, every detail matters. Everything's important. There are zero compromises to getting the result that we want. And it's got to be 100 percent effort by everybody to accomplish our goal."

Related Articles
Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski Says He Would 'Be Surprised' if Tom Brady Returns to Patriots in Upcoming Free Agency
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the Arizona Cardinals
Tom Brady Says 'I'm Going to Take My Time' Before Deciding to Retire for Good: 'That's It for Me'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts to the fans as he runs off the field after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Tampa, Fla.
Tom Brady Screams at Teammates on the Sidelines Before Pulling Off a Last-Second Upset Win
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) takes his helmet off and looks towards the sidelines during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New Orleans Saints regular season game on September 18, 2022 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
Tom Brady Pushes Back on Speculation He Could Leave the NFL Mid-Season: 'No Retirement in My Future'
Tom Brady Apologies After Breaking Tablet amid All-Out Brawl at Bucs/Saints Game. credit TSN
Tom Brady Apologizes for Breaking Tablet Before All-Out Brawl at Bucs vs. Saints Game
tom-brady-gisele-bundchen
A Timeline of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marital Struggles Before Their Divorce
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen Doesn't Want Tom Brady 'Playing Until the Wheels Fall Off': Source
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady Says Return to NFL After Brief Retirement Will Be His 'Greatest Challenge Yet'
Bridget Moynahan and quarterback Tom Brady and arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons on February 27, 2005 in West Hollywood, California
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship: A Look Back
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen Reacts to Husband Tom Brady's NFL Retirement with Touching Tribute: 'What a Ride'
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Russell Gage Hospitalized with Concussion After Scary Hit
tom brady
Tom Brady Opens Up About 'What's Next,' Says He's Ready to 'Spend Some Time with My Family'
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Confirms That He's Retiring: 'The Future Is Exciting'
tom brady
Bengals Players Take Digs at Tom Brady After Impressive Comeback Win: 'The Future's Now, Old Man'
MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers takes to the field prior to kick off of the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)
Tom Brady Teases His Plans for the Next NFL Season: 'I'm on Borrowed Time Anyway'