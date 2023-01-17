Tom Brady Doesn't Talk Future Plans Following Playoff Defeat: 'Not The Way We Wanted to End It'

Tom Brady walked off the field in Tampa for the last time of the season — and possibly his career — after the Buccaneers lost 31-14 to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night for their Wild Card showdown.

It was the first time Brady, 45, has lost to Dallas in his 23-year career.

Following the big upset, Brady said, overall, he was taking it "one day at a time, truly," he told reporters, as questions swirl over whether he'll keep playing or retire for good. His contract is set to expire and Brady will be an unrestricted free agent unless the Bucs resign him.

"Not the way we wanted to end it, but we didn't deserve it," Brady said. "I give them a lot of credit. They played a good game. Made a lot more plays than we did, so a tough night."

NFL.com reported that at the end of the game, the star quarterback gave a quick kiss to his parents and sister who were waiting at the start of the tunnel, then kept moving along. His mother appeared emotional.

When asked what his emotions were walking off the field on Monday night, his response was limited.

"Just feels like the end of the season," he said, then went on to express his gratitude for the media. "I love this organization. It's a great place to be. Thank you, everybody, for welcoming me," he said, noting that he was going to home and try to get a good night of sleep.

"I'm very thankful for the respect and I hope I gave the same back," he added.

John Raoux/AP/Shutterstock

Not only did Brady have a difficult year with football, his personal life was filled with ups and downs. Brady and his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen, finalized their divorce in October, agreeing to joint custody of their kids.

Further discussing the game on Monday, Brady addressed the Bucs' lackluster offense, which has been a problem for Brady and his team all season.

"They played good defensively and put a lot of pressure on us," Brady said of the Cowboys. "We just couldn't make enough plays. So it was kind of typical of the way we played all year, just inefficient in the passing game and not very good in the running game. So it's hard to beat good teams like that."

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Last January, Brady — the most successful quarterback of all time — announced his decision to retire after 22 seasons in the NFL, only to have a change of heart less than two months later.

At the time, he said that returning to the NFL would be his "greatest challenge yet."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I know I'm at the end," the seven-time Super Bowl champ told PEOPLE at the time. "But I put myself in this position, and I want to finish strong and at the highest level."

"I want to go out there and have my best year yet," he added. "It requires a lot of time and focus and energy, just like everything, every detail matters. Everything's important. There are zero compromises to getting the result that we want. And it's got to be 100 percent effort by everybody to accomplish our goal."