Tom Brady Denies Netflix Cameo That Takes Place at Spa Is a Dig at Patriots Owner Robert Kraft

Image zoom Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Tom Brady’s surprise appearance in Living With Yourself is making headlines over its similarities to a recent headline-making scandal.

In the first episode of the Netflix dramedy, Paul Rudd’s depressed character visits a treatment center disguised as a spa in the hopes he can spend thousands of dollars to become a better and happier version of himself. Once there, Rudd’s character has second thoughts about walking in, until he sees a smiling Brady walk out of the spa.

In the brief cameo, the New England Patriots’ quarterback asks Rudd’s character if it’s his first time going.

“Ah huh,” Rudd replies. “You?”

“Sixth,” Brady says back, referring to the six Super Bowl rings he has won throughout his lengthy career.

Seeing the future Hall of Famer is what pushes Rudd’s character to enter the spa and kick off the events of the series.

Brady’s cameo, some felt, hearkened to the Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who was charged in February with soliciting prostitution at a massage parlor in Florida. Kraft — whose case remains ongoing — pleaded not guilty.

RELATED: Tom Brady Reveals He’s Worn the Same Pair of Shoulder Pads for the Last 25 Years

Tom Brady answers questions about his cameo on a Netflix show and he wasn’t happy. pic.twitter.com/WpI7mrfGJy — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 19, 2019

On Saturday, a reporter asked Brady whether the cameo — having taken place outside of a spa — was poking fun at the billionaire.

“That’s not what that was about,” a visibly annoyed Brady responded, according to Sports Illustrated. “I think that was taken out of context, just like you’re taking it out of context and trying to make it a story for yourself, which has a negative connotation to it, which I don’t appreciate. It was meant to be something different than that. The fact it’s a distraction or you’re bringing it up, is not something I want to be talking about.”

RELATED: Gisele Bündchen Shares Photo of Son Benjamin Measuring Daughter Vivian: ‘They Just Melt My Heart’

Image zoom Tom Brady in "Living with Yourself" Netflix

RELATED: Who Is Robert Kraft? Everything to Know About Patriots Owner Accused of Soliciting Prostitution

Brady continued, explaining — according to ESPN — “It was shot on a green screen. It was agreed to a year ago. It was written four years ago. Again, it’s unfortunate that people would choose to think I would ever do something like that about Mr. Kraft. I think that’s a very bad assessment of my relationship with him. I would never do that.”

He also said of Kraft: “I think everybody knows what our relationship is about. For 20 years, it’s nothing but love and respect.I’ve been through a lot of tough things with him. I love him dearly. I sympathize with a lot of things that he’s gone through in his life. I empathize with a lot of people that get taken advantage of and get used and understand that’s part of what we’re living in.”