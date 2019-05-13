Tom Brady Shares Sweet Mother's Day Tributes to Mom Galynn and Wife Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady is surrounded by love from some strong female figures.

The New England Patriots quarterback expressed his appreciation for his mom Galynn Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen in honor of Mother’s Day on Sunday, first sharing a snapshot of Bündchen with the couple’s two kids (daughter Vivian Lake, 6, and son Benjamin Rein, 9) as well as Brady’s son John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 11.

“Happy Mother’s Day and thank you for loving us the way that you do! This picture sums it up!” Brady, 41, captioned the smiley photograph. “Your family loves being with you cuddling and laughing! We rely on you to hold us up when we are down! You are the rock that holds our family together.”

“And we thank you for being so positive and optimistic … ALWAYS … even when we don’t always want to be that! We love you so much! @gisele ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” he concluded his sweet note.

Brady’s tribute to his Bündchen, 38, came six days after the pair attended the 2019 Met Gala for the 11th time together, wearing shades of pink as they packed on the PDA while posing on the pink carpet.

Image zoom Gisele Bündchen with her and Tom Brady's kids Tom Brady Instagram; Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Image zoom Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Brady’s second photo posted on Sunday showed him and dad Tom Brady Sr. planting a kiss on either side of Galynn’s face as the family matriarch smiled for the camera.

“And Happy Mother’s Day to MY mom, the most loving and selfless person I have ever met, and who has been there for me for every step of the way! I love you Mom! Have a great day!!” he wrote.

The athlete paid further tribute to his mama on his Instagram story, sharing a throwback snapshot of the duo in the Big Apple sporting some seemingly early- to mid-’90s fashion.

“First time in NYC a long time ago,” Brady wrote on top of the memorable photo, adding a string of crying-laughing emojis.

Image zoom Tom Brady and mom Galynn Tom Brady/Instagram

Last month, the NFL star posted a special tribute to his mom and dad to mark their 50th wedding anniversary, including a heartfelt message about his parents that described how they taught him and his siblings the importance of commitment and respect in their own relationships.

“50 years ago today, my mom and dad were married and began the journey to start their own family,” wrote Brady. “The strength of their marriage has always been an inspiration and the best example to me and my sisters of what true love, respect and commitment mean.”