Tom Brady Meets with Families of Ukrainian Soldiers Who Are Fighting in War with Russia "You are the hero of my hero," the wife of a Ukrainian soldier told Tom Brady during a visit he made while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were in Germany for a game against the Seattle Seahawks Published on November 14, 2022 03:36 PM Photo: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady spent time with the families of Ukrainian football players who are now helping to defend the country against Russia's invasion. On Sunday, Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL's first regular season game played in Germany. Shortly after the victory, Brady met with the wives and children of two Ukrainian soldiers and signed memorabilia for them before traveling back to the U.S. "You are the hero of my hero," one of the wives tells Brady in a video shared by the NFL Network. November marks 10 months since Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. Since the start of the invasion, Ukrainians have fought feverishly to defend their country. This month, Russian troops were forced to withdraw from the city of Kherson, a development that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said marked "the beginning of the end of the war," per the New York Times. Ukrainian Family's Daring Escape and How They Found Refuge with a Family in Utah Around 100,000 Russian and 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed or injured since the start of the conflict, according to estimates cited by BBC. The outlet also reports Ukraine may be interested in sharing negotiations with Russia. Another 15 to 30 million Ukrainians have also been displaced because of the war, Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told the Times. Tom Brady Admits Gisele Bündchen Marriage Struggles Spilled into Football in First Interview Since Divorce In a post to his Instagram Story on Monday, Brady shared a picture of him during his meeting with the Ukrainian families, calling them "heroes." The Buccaneers are now 5-5 on the season after a rough start that saw them lose five of their first eight games. RELATED VIDEO: Russia Hits Ukraine With 'Kamikaze' Drone Attack "It was a great atmosphere," Brady told the NFL Network of playing at Allianz Arena in Germany. "It felt like a pretty hyped-up game when we came out for warm-ups." "It was pretty electric so I hope the German fans got what they wanted," he added. "Great win by our team, we needed it. Played against a great opponent, our defense played great and I'm glad we found a way to slug it out and win."