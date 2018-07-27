Tom Brady Meets 3-Year-Old Twins Named Tom and Brady — and the Video Is Adorable

Thomas and Brady Caffyn were Patriots fans before they were even born!

The 3-year-old twins were named after Patriots quarterback Tom Brady by their parents, Brian and Grace Caffyn, CBS Sports reports, and they had the chance to meet him on Thursday at the opening day of the Patriots training camp.

The family traveled all the way from their home in Hong Kong to Foxborough, Massachusetts, about 8,000 miles, for the special moment. Cameras were on hand to capture the meeting, and the toddlers’ adorable antics later showed up in a video shared on the NFL team’s YouTube and Twitter accounts.

“What’s up, dude?” Brady the footballer asked as he greeted the twins, going on to excitedly tell them, “But I’m Tom, too! We got the same name … It’s pretty cool, actually.”

Brian shared in the video that he and his wife chose their kids’ names because they were “charged up” after the Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl in 2015. The twins were born two months later, and the parents thought the tribute would be less “crazy” because they live in Hong Kong. What’s more, mom Grace added that the kids’ middle names are Julian and Edelman, after the Patriots’ wide receiver.

The athlete has played for the Patriots for 18 seasons, his entire NFL career.

He’s been married to Gisele Bundchen since 2009, and they have two children, Benjamin Rein, 8, and Vivian Lake, 5. He also has son John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 10, from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.