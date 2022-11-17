Entertainment Sports Tom Brady Makes 'Dream Come True' by Meeting 7-Year-Old Boy with Rare Genetic Condition Working with nonprofit Dream on 3, Tom Brady met with one of his biggest fans last weekend in Tampa, a 7-year-old boy with a rare genetic condition By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 17, 2022 06:02 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Courtesy Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady is making football dreams come true. The seven-time Super Bowl champion, 45, met one of his biggest fans last weekend, a 7-year-old boy named Dorian with a rare genetic disorder, during a day organized by nonprofit Dream on 3 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dream on 3, which creates sports-themed experiences for kids with life-altering conditions, tells PEOPLE that Brady is Dorian's "favorite player." Tom Brady Says He's 'Just Getting Started' While Joking About His Age for '80 for Brady' Trailer "Being able to watch Tom Brady play in person and experience an NFL team in real life was, without a doubt, a dream come true for Dorian," they add. Courtesy Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dorian suffers from an undiagnosed condition that has been narrowed down to a rare form of Leukodystrophy, a group of genetic disorders that affect the brain's white matter, leaving him "unable to walk or have motor functions" following years of seizures, tests and surgeries. "But that doesn't stop him from sharing his mega-watt smile and love of life with everyone he meets," the organization says. 27J Schools, the district in which Dorian attends Thimmig Elementary School outside of Denver, shared photos of his famous smile as he met Brady, who greeted him with an autographed football at the Buccaneers' home field at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. "We're excited to welcome Dorian back at school and hear all about his adventures!" the caption read in part. "Thank you, @dream_on_3, for sharing these photos and for making Dorian's sports dream come true." RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady Admits Gisele Bündchen Marriage Struggles Spilled into Football in First Interview Since Divorce Thimmig Elementary previously gave Dorian a grand send-off ahead of his weekend in Tampa, sharing a video of their multiple-school assembly where his peers cheered him on. "When Dorian's school team found out he had been selected by Dream On 3, they wanted to send him off in style," 27J captioned the video. "The entire school — plus band members, cheerleaders and student athletes from @brightonhighschoolbulldogs, Prairie View, and @riverdale.ridge.highschool, came together this morning for a moving, surprise assembly to celebrate Dorian and his dream."