Tom Brady Makes 'Dream Come True' by Meeting 7-Year-Old Boy with Rare Genetic Condition

Tom Brady is making football dreams come true.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion, 45, met one of his biggest fans last weekend, a 7-year-old boy named Dorian with a rare genetic disorder, during a day organized by nonprofit Dream on 3 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dream on 3, which creates sports-themed experiences for kids with life-altering conditions, tells PEOPLE that Brady is Dorian's "favorite player."

"Being able to watch Tom Brady play in person and experience an NFL team in real life was, without a doubt, a dream come true for Dorian," they add.

Dorian suffers from an undiagnosed condition that has been narrowed down to a rare form of Leukodystrophy, a group of genetic disorders that affect the brain's white matter, leaving him "unable to walk or have motor functions" following years of seizures, tests and surgeries.

"But that doesn't stop him from sharing his mega-watt smile and love of life with everyone he meets," the organization says.

27J Schools, the district in which Dorian attends Thimmig Elementary School outside of Denver, shared photos of his famous smile as he met Brady, who greeted him with an autographed football at the Buccaneers' home field at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

"We're excited to welcome Dorian back at school and hear all about his adventures!" the caption read in part. "Thank you, @dream_on_3, for sharing these photos and for making Dorian's sports dream come true."

Thimmig Elementary previously gave Dorian a grand send-off ahead of his weekend in Tampa, sharing a video of their multiple-school assembly where his peers cheered him on.

"When Dorian's school team found out he had been selected by Dream On 3, they wanted to send him off in style," 27J captioned the video. "The entire school — plus band members, cheerleaders and student athletes from @brightonhighschoolbulldogs, Prairie View, and @riverdale.ridge.highschool, came together this morning for a moving, surprise assembly to celebrate Dorian and his dream."