Tom Brady Makes NFL History with His 600th Career Touchdown Pass

The 44-year-old becomes the first quarterback in NFL history to reach the milestone

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady has made NFL history once again.

During Sunday's game, the 44-year-old nailed a 9-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Mike Evans with less than 10 seconds in the first quarter, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to throw 600 career passing touchdowns.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went on to win 38-3 over the Chicago Bears.

"I just think of all the guys that are sharing it with me," Brady told ESPN after reaching the milestone. "That's the reality. There's nothing about this sport that you do by yourself. It's the ultimate team sport. It challenges you physically, mentally, emotionally, every week, every day at practice -- this is not a sport you can just mail it in."

Tom Brady Tom Brady | Credit: Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Brady — who already leads the league in passing yards — ended the game with four touchdowns, giving him a total of 602 and counting as the season continues. He celebrated the landmark by keeping the ball that helped him reach the historic touchdown.

After the touchdown, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was greeted with a hug from coach Bruce Arians, who later raved about Brady's athletic ability and achievements.

"Every day he comes to practice, he looks like he's 12," Arians told ESPN. "The numbers -- they are staggering, they will probably never be broken. I say that, but who knows when the next Tom Brady's gonna come? But they are staggering, but when you watch him practice every single day, you don't see the age."

At age 44, Brady is currently the oldest player who is still active in the NFL.

Tom Brady Credit: Tom Brady/instagram

Earlier this month, during the Thursday Night Football face-off against the Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles, the famed athlete spoke about playing into his 50's.

"I really think I can play as long as I want," Brady, 44, said. "I could literally play until I'm 50 or 55 if I wanted to."

The father of three added, however, "I don't think I will obviously," noting there is a reason behind why his legendary football career won't extend that long.

"... My physical body won't be the problem," he explained. "I think it'll just be, I'm just missing too much of life with my family."

Brady is married to wife Gisele Bündchen and the couple share two children — daughter Vivian, 8, and son Benjamin, 11. Brady is also a father to 14-year-old son Jack from a previous relationship.

During Sunday's game, Brady also celebrated the victory by jogging over to a young fan and gifting him a Buccaneers hat before shaking his hand.

The boy — who held up a sign during the game that read, "Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer" — covered his face with both hands as he held back tears from the moment.

"That was really sweet. Obviously, tough kid, man. Puts a lot in perspective with what we're doing on the field; in the end it doesn't mean much compared to what so many go through," Brady said of the young fan, the NFL reports. "We all try to make a difference in different ways."