Tom Brady Makes His Debut with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Scores First Touchdown of Team's 2020 Season

Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this year after two decades with the New England Patriots

Tom Brady has kicked off a whole new era in his career.

After spending over two decades with the New England Patriots, the NFL quarterback, 43, made his debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday against the New Orleans Saint for their first game of the 2020 season.

During the first quarter, Brady, who is the oldest player in the league, scored the team's first touchdown of the season, which marked his first points with his new team.

Brady announced his departure from the Patriots on March 17 before officially signing with Tampa Bay just three days later. He won six Super Bowls with New England.

Rob Gronkowski also made his debut with the Buccaneers on Sunday, having signed with the team earlier this year after he retired from the Patriots last March. Gronkowski, 31, played with Brady on the Patriots from 2010 to 2018.

Meanwhile, the Patriots, led by new quarterback Cam Newton and under the leadership of head coach Bill Belichick, won their first game of the season on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins 21-11.

Newton, 31, signed a reported $7.5 million deal with the Patriots. He played for the Carolina Panthers from 2011-19.

In a recent interview on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Brady admitted that signing with the Buccaneers has been an adjustment for him. “It was tough. It was a tough decision to make when you’ve been two decades in one place,” he explained. “It’s a lot of emotions, a lot of memories.”

“For one reason or another, it didn’t work that I was going to continue there, but it doesn’t take away from what I had. And what I had actually made me more prepared for what I’m experiencing now,” the father of three added.

Later on in the episode, Brady went on to describe his time with the team as “perfect.”