Tom Brady Lost 15 Lbs. During Tumultuous NFL Season and Divorce from Gisele Bündchen: Report

Tom Brady lost 15 lbs. during his 23rd year in the NFL, amid a season in which his team finished with a losing record and he dealt with off-the-field marital issues which resulted in a divorce from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen.

The 45-year-old iconic quarterback — already known for his rigid diet and an adherence to nutrition — dropped the weight from his 225 lb. frame, according to ESPN NFL reporter Jeff Darlington.

"But Brady also knows his own mental focus was gone for a bulk of the season," Darlington said in his report on Thursday. "His physical stature, faced with 15 lbs. of weight loss, was also in peril."

Darlington continued, "He felt at times like his preseason anguish ended his chances at success before the regular season had even started."

Last August, Brady took 11 days off from training camp due to personal reasons. Upon his return, he addressed his absence with reporters, signaling he was dealing with the distractions on the cusp of the season.

"Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives," he told reporters. "I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s--- going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it's a continuous process."

As the rollercoaster season unfolded, the athlete was seen screaming at teammates and smashing a tablet during a handful of games.

In October, he and Bündchen, 42, announced their split on Instagram.

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

Additionally, the athlete said at the time that he and Bündchen decided "to end" their marriage "after much consideration."

Earlier this month, the Bucs made the Wild Card playoff game, only to lose to the Dallas Cowboys and finish with a sub-.500 season.

Meanwhile, Brady is mulling another big decision: Whether to retire, or make plans for a 24th season in the league, where he is currently a free agent.

Earlier this week, he offered an expletive-fueled response to the question at hand, when asked by fellow host Jim Gray on their Let's Go! podcast.

"Jim, if I knew what I was going to f---ing do, I'd have already f---ing done it," a clearly annoyed Brady said. "I'm taking it a day at a time."