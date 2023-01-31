Tom Brady Says He's 'Looking Forward' to Becoming an NFL Analyst 'Whenever That Time Comes'

The NFL star said he's "really looking to learn" when he eventually moves to the broadcast booth

Natasha Dye
Published on January 31, 2023
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the Arizona Cardinals
Photo: Norm Hall/Getty Images

Tom Brady is looking toward the future.

During Monday's episode of his SiriusXM podcast, Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the NFL star revealed his thoughts on graduating to the broadcast booth after retirement during a conversation with ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith.

Smith, 55, told Brady that fans will "celebrate" him "no matter what" when he finally retires for good, and that his future career as an NFL broadcaster will have a "profound impact" on listeners.

"Play football another year, two years, whatever. You retire, it's your business," Smith said. "When you get into that booth, Tom Brady, I'm here to tell you you're going to teach people a lot," Smith continued.

The NFL analyst predicted that "everybody is going to listen" to Brady, 45, when he takes the booth. "Make no mistake about it. You're going to be shocked at the kind of profound impact that you're going to have. Get ready for it, look forward to it, because it's going to happen."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback <a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> (12) reacts to the fans as he runs off the field after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Tampa, Fla.
Chris O'Meara/AP/Shutterstock

Brady then took a moment to applaud Smith's work as an analyst as well. "I'm sure that's what one of the great things you feel too," said Brady. "When you hear that out, you know, when you're walking around the streets, wherever you're at, I'm sure people really appreciate you being a part of what their mornings are. You're educating them, too."

Regarding his own future in the booth, Brady said he's "willing to teach people" what he's learned from his legendary career, but is also "really looking to learn" from the new role.

Brady said, "I get an opportunity to be in a job in the future where I get to travel around and learn from all the other people that I've looked up to and admired and different organizations and different people."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback <a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> (12) leaves the field after an NFL wild-card football game
John Raoux/AP/Shutterstock

The seven-time Super Bowl champ said "it's really exciting" for him to think about his post-playing career "whenever that time comes."

Brady's future in the NFL remains uncertain after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a disappointing season ender when they lost to the Dallas Cowboys during a Wild Card matchup. He is now a free agent and can sign with another team or retire for good.

Last week on the podcast, Brady gave a fiery, expletive response when Gray asked about his plans.

"Jim, if I knew what I was going to f---ing do, I'd have already f---ing done it," a clearly annoyed Brady said. "I'm taking it a day at a time."

