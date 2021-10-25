Tom Brady on the 'Incredible Lesson' He's Learned Since Joining Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady chatted about adapting to his new environment during a filming interview for his campaign with Hertz to promote their fleet of electric vehicles

Tom Brady is reflecting on his major 2020 career change and the longterm lessons he's learned from it.

In a behind-the-scenes video from his upcoming "Hertz, Let's Go" campaign, Brady said he feels people are at their "best" when "learning something always about ourselves every day."

"When I went to Tampa it really showed me that when you take a team approach and you approach challenges with an open mind and you get a lot of things done," explained the seasoned NFL quarterback. "And it took a while to get settled there in a new city … looking back it was an incredible lesson for me in my life and there's way more than one way to win football games and I had so much fun."

The 44-year-old left the New England Patriots in 2020 after two decades and six Super Bowls, taking the helm instead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his first season as the Florida team's quarterback, they won the 2021 Super Bowl.

Tom Brady Tom Brady | Credit: Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Hertz

For the Hertz campaign, Brady is highlighting the rental car company's new investment in their electric vehicle fleet. They announced on Monday an initial order of 100,000 Teslas by the end of 2022, and a new electic vehicle charging infrastructure to accomodate them.

"Hertz is an iconic American company I've long rooted for. When I heard they were investing in their electric fleet, I was honored to be part of the campaign," Brady said in a press release. "With Hertz's industry-leading focus on electric vehicles, they are helping transform the mobility landscape, and I'm proud to be a part of that."

In the ads, Brady will rent, recharge and use an electric vehicle at a Hertz airport location.

Brady is of electric vehicles, and even told Hertz he has an ideal road trop buddy should he take one for a spin.