Tom Brady, LeBron James, More Pay Tribute to Late NFL Legend John Madden

The sports world is mourning the death of John Madden.

The legendary football coach and sportscaster died "unexpectedly" at the age of 85 on Tuesday, the National Football League announced. His cause of death was not immediately available.

Following the news of his death, tributes began to pour in on social media from other athletes, commentators, and coaches.

Another football legend, Tom Brady, shared a memorial to Madden on his Instagram Story on Tuesday evening.

"John called our first Super Bowl," he wrote alongside the photo. "He was always so good to me. RIP to a legend of our game. My condolences and love to the Madden family."

Journalist Dan Rather, who worked with Madden at CBS, also wrote a tribute to the icon on social media.

"Few approached life with the joy of legendary football coach & broadcaster John Madden," his tweet read. "A colleague at CBS, he was a gentleman with a boisterous sense of humor. On the sidelines & in the booth, this voluble mountain of energy was a trailblazer. A golden era ends with his passing."

Lakers legend LeBron James wrote on Twitter: "Rest in paradise to the [goat] John Madden!!!! Your legacy will continue to live on [forever]."

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez also shared his condolences on Twitter, retweeting a statement from the NFL.

"Saddened to hear about the passing of the iconic John Madden," Rodriguez wrote. "An incredible coach, broadcaster and person. A true hero and role model. He will be deeply missed."

The Buffalo Bills also shared the NFL's statement, writing: "The Bills family is deeply saddened by the passing of NFL legend John Madden. Our thoughts and condolences are with the Madden family during this time."

Retired professional wrestler Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, better known by his ring name The Iron Sheik, posted a photo of Madden to his Twitter account.

"JOHN MADDEN YOU WERE THE LEGEND OF THE EARTH," he wrote. "FOREVER I SEE YOU YOU ALWAYS SO NICE TO THE LEGEND. YOU ARE THE REAL BUBBA. GOD BLESS YOU."

In 1967, Madden started his coaching career as the linebacker coach for the Oakland Raiders. After two seasons, he became head coach at 32 years old, making him the youngest coach in the American Football League.

On Jan. 9, 1977, he led the Raiders to a 32-14 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI. Over 10 seasons as head coach, he secured a record of 103 wins, 32 losses and 7 ties.

On Tuesday, the Raiders — now based in Las Vegas — released a lengthy statement in honor of their former head coach.