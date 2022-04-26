Tom Brady Learns TikTok Lingo After Dancing Video Attempt: 'I Ate'
Tom Brady will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season with a few new tricks up his sleeve, thanks to TikTok.
Brady, 44, teased his 3.9 million followers with a video posted to his TikTok account on Monday, in which the quarterback used the duet feature to (kind of) perform a viral dance with social media star Noah Beck.
TikTok's duet feature allows users to collaborate with other creators in side-by-side videos. Brady jokingly pretended to be performing the dance trend alongside Beck, 20. However, Brady dropped the camera so his attempt at the dance couldn't actually be seen.
The Buccaneers star jokingly captioned his video, "I swear I absolutely nailed that."
Beck commented "nah cuz u ate," on Brady's viral video and the NFL star quickly picked up the new phrase. Brady added, "I'm being told I'm supposed to say 'I ate,' " in the comment section of his post, as captured by Comments by Athletes on Instagram.
This isn't the first time Brady has used TikTok to poke fun at himself. A video he previously shared showed Brady filming himself listening to Jack Harlow's latest single "First Class" in a hoodie and sunglasses before getting caught by a friend.
Brady jokingly captioned the video, "This was kind of a wake up call to be honest."
Despite his ongoing learning curve when it comes to TikTok phrases, Brady is typically social-media savvy. He recently collaborated with social media star Zach King for an epic golf course skit.
King, 32, joked, "Think @tombrady will let me caddie for him again?" in the video's caption.
Brady will return to the golf course on June 1 for TNT's The Match alongside Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Aaron Rodgers.