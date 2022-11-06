Tom Brady Leads Tampa Bay to Narrow Victory in First Game Following Divorce from Gisele Bündchen

The NFL superstar QB quarterback threw a last-minute touchdown for his team to defeat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday

By
Published on November 6, 2022 07:56 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mark LoMoglio/AP/Shutterstock (13611332ag) Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reaches back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Tampa, Fla Rams Buccaneers Football, Tampa, United States - 06 Nov 2022
Photo: Mark LoMoglio/AP/Shutterstock

Tom Brady returned to the field Sunday, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a narrow, last-minute victory against the Los Angeles Rams. It was Brady's first game since he and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce on Oct. 28.

Brady, 45, went 36-58 for 280 yards and only a single TD. But, that is all it took for the Buccaneers to beat the Rams 16-13 in the closing seconds of the game at home.

With that W, Tampa Bay is now 4-5 on the season.

RELATED VIDEO Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Finalized the Terms of Their Divorce After 13 Years of Marriage

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback spoke at a press conference Thursday for the first time since his divorce from Bündchen, 42, and answered a question about his tough personal week.

Ahead of the Buccaneers game on Sunday, Brady was asked at his weekly Thursday press conference "what the last few days, the last few weeks" have been like for him.

Brady started by referencing his Instagram post announcing their split and then said that he just tries to "do the best" he could on the team and at home.

"I've always tried to do the best I could do here, and then when I leave here I try to do the best I could do, and that's what we all try to do," he said. "I'm sure everyone sitting in this room, sitting at home, just trying to wake up every day doing the best they could do for their families and their career, and I'm no different."

"So just try to do the best you can do every day, and I'm certainly no different."

Brady first addressed the split on Instagram shortly after PEOPLE confirmed that he and Bündchen were filing for divorce on Oct. 28.

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

Additionally, the athlete said he and Bündchen decided "to end" their marriage "after much consideration."

The father-of-three added that their children "will continue to be the center of our world in every way." Brady stated that separating from his wife is, "of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead."

Related Articles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) leaves the field looking disappointed after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on October 16, 2022.
Tom Brady Addresses His Difficult Week in First Press Conference Post-Divorce
tom brady, gisele bundchen
Tom Brady Calls Divorce from Gisele Bündchen 'Painful and Difficult'
tom brady, gisele bundchen
How Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Were Able to Finalize Their Divorce Agreement So Quickly
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) leaves the field looking disappointed after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on October 16, 2022.
Tom Brady 'Didn't Want' to Divorce Gisele Bündchen, Says Source: 'This Was Not Tom's Idea'
tom brady, gisele bundchen
Tom Brady 'Didn't Want Kids to Have Divorced Parents,' Source Says After Gisele Bündchen Split
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks into the stands before the regular season game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 27, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady Admits Gisele Bündchen Marriage Struggles Spilled into Football in First Interview Since Divorce
tom-brady-gisele-bundchen
Why Did Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Divorce? Here's What They've Recently Said About Their Relationship
tom-brady-gisele-bundchen
A Timeline of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marital Struggles Before Their Divorce
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline
Tom Brady and family
Tom Brady's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
tom brady, gisele bundchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Divorce Is Officially Finalized
NEW YORK - MAY 05: Actress/model Gisele Bundchen and athlete Tom Brady attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala "Superheroes: Fashion And Fantasy" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)
A Look Back at Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Through the Years
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hugs his son John Edward Thomas Moynahan on the sidelines prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers
Tom Brady Brings His Kids to Hand Out Meals at Florida Food Bank After Gisele Bündchen Divorce
tom brady, gisele bundchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen to File for Divorce After 13 Years of Marriage
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Lose Third Straight Game to Fall to 3-5
Tom Brady Tears Up While Talking About Fatherhood
Tom Brady Takes His Kids to the Movies Hours After He and Gisele Bündchen Finalized Divorce