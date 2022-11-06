Tom Brady Leads Tampa Bay to Narrow Victory in First Game Following Divorce from Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady returned to the field Sunday, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a narrow, last-minute victory against the Los Angeles Rams. It was Brady's first game since he and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce on Oct. 28.

Brady, 45, went 36-58 for 280 yards and only a single TD. But, that is all it took for the Buccaneers to beat the Rams 16-13 in the closing seconds of the game at home.

With that W, Tampa Bay is now 4-5 on the season.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback spoke at a press conference Thursday for the first time since his divorce from Bündchen, 42, and answered a question about his tough personal week.

Ahead of the Buccaneers game on Sunday, Brady was asked at his weekly Thursday press conference "what the last few days, the last few weeks" have been like for him.

Brady started by referencing his Instagram post announcing their split and then said that he just tries to "do the best" he could on the team and at home.

"I've always tried to do the best I could do here, and then when I leave here I try to do the best I could do, and that's what we all try to do," he said. "I'm sure everyone sitting in this room, sitting at home, just trying to wake up every day doing the best they could do for their families and their career, and I'm no different."

"So just try to do the best you can do every day, and I'm certainly no different."

Brady first addressed the split on Instagram shortly after PEOPLE confirmed that he and Bündchen were filing for divorce on Oct. 28.

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

Additionally, the athlete said he and Bündchen decided "to end" their marriage "after much consideration."

The father-of-three added that their children "will continue to be the center of our world in every way." Brady stated that separating from his wife is, "of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world."

"However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead."