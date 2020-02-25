Tom Brady Says Kobe Bryant’s Death Has ‘Kept Me Up at Night’ in Emotional Tribute

Tom Brady is reflecting on the loss of Kobe Bryant and why the legend had such a profound impact on the world.

On Tuesday, the New England Patriots quarterback shared a heartfelt tribute on social media to the late Los Angeles Lakers player, revealing that Bryant’s death has “kept me up at night” and “brought me so many tears.”

“I have been deeply affected by the passing of Kobe, Gigi and the others in that tragic flight weeks ago. Since then, I’ve witnessed the well deserved outpouring of love and support for the families that had so much left to give, and it’s helped me reflect and gain perspective,” Brady, 42, wrote alongside a photo of Bryant kissing his daughter Gianna‘s head.

The athlete continued on to explain that watching Bryant both on and off the court was something special.

“For many of us, sports show what we are made of, they define our personalities and emotions,” Brady shared, explaining that Bryant played into this role.

However, “for Kobe, that was how he lived his life in every way,” the football player explained.

“You saw his excitement for life, and for achieving in areas only he thought possible. He became more of an entrepreneur, media mogul, father, husband and mentor among other roles. And he didn’t stop with himself,” Brady wrote.

“Kobe didn’t care whether you were a man or woman, boy or girl, black or white, rich or poor, ordinary or extraordinary, he wanted to help you become the best you could be,” he said.

Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Brady continued, “I think that’s why I will miss him most. Because we all know the world needs more of that leadership and positivity. We recognize that he was doing the work that others don’t want to or simply can’t do.”

“The world we live in is full of people telling kids and adults ‘you can’t’ ‘you shouldn’t’, ‘you won’t’ or ‘you never will.’ The world we live in is teaching EVERYONE to fear, to worry, to shame or to give up,” he went on, noting that this was “the opposite of what Kobe stood for.”

“That’s what made Kobe a real superhero,” Brady said. “He spoke about mentality with such conviction, about the idea that if you truly believed in something you could achieve it… you could overcome the obstacles in your path. And not just that, he walked the walk and did the work.”

The athlete went on to ask his followers, “Who is going to do the work that is still here to be done?”

“The answer is simple to me, ALL OF US,” Brady asserted. “Decide to make the change in yourself.”

“If there is anything I have learned and been inspired by through this tragic event, it is this, SEIZE THE DAY. That’s what Kobe always did, and that’s what he wanted for us too,” he concluded the post.

After sharing the tribute, several of Brady’s followers flocked to the comments in support of his wise words.

“Well said brother! 🙏,” wrote former Patriots player Lonie Paxton.

Another retired Patriots player Tedy Bruschi replied, “ALL OF US ❤️🙏🏼”

Mark Wahlberg responded to the post leaving praise hands and heart emojis.

Earlier this month, PEOPLE confirmed Bryant and Gianna were laid to rest following last month’s tragic helicopter crash. The date of disposition on death certificates obtained by PEOPLE was listed as February 7 at Pacific View Memorial Park and Mortuary in Corona Del Mar, California.