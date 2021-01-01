Tom Brady Kisses Wife Gisele Bündchen As He Thanks Her for ‘Always Supporting My Dreams’
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen celebrated New Year's Eve aboard a boat in Tampa
Tom Brady is ringing in the new year with a special tribute to his wife, Gisele Bündchen.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 43, put his love for Bündchen — whom he called his “Numero Uno” — on full display New Year’s Eve with a sweet photo of the couple sharing a kiss on a boat.
“As the sun sets on 2020, I want to say thank you to my wife for the love and positive energy in always supporting my dreams,” Brady wrote. “I am blessed in so many ways, but @gisele you are my Numero Uno!”
“Happy New Years to you all! Let’s make 2021 our best year yet! ❤️🙏🏼✨🥑🏈” he added.
Brady also shared the same photo to his Instagram Story, but added The Flamingos classic song “I Only Have Eyes for You” to the background.
The athlete and Bündchen, 40, tied the knot in 2009, and share son Benjamin Rein, 11, and daughter Vivian Lake, 8. Brady is also dad to son John “Jack” Edward, 13.
Bündchen shared a similar photo of a sun setting over an ocean in Tampa to her Instagram Story, and wrote in a separate post that she was “grateful for all the lessons 2020 brought.”
“Now, who is ready to jump into the New Year with optimism and make 2021 our best year yet ! Let’s go!!” the model wrote.
This year marks the first holiday season the family has spent in Tampa after Brady signed with the Buccaneers following 20 seasons as a New England Patriot.
The day after Christmas — which the happy couple celebrated with a photo of them sharing a kiss beside a Christmas tree — Brady led his new team to its first playoff run in 13 years, with a 47-7 victory over the Detroit Lions.
The NFL star opened up to the Tampa Bay Times earlier this month about new traditions in the Sunshine State.
"It doesn't quite feel like it's Christmastime just because the seasons, they don't change much,” he told the outlet. “So normally up in the northeast where I've been, you definitely feel, I know I've got a lot of friends show me pictures today of 12, 16 inches of snow up in the northeast. I just wrote back, 'Don't really miss that. Don't really miss shoveling out of snow.' "
"But it's a little different," he continued, "and my kids are really looking forward to it. My kids are getting a little bit older. So very interested to see if Santa Claus is going to come this year. I told them if they're good, maybe, we'll see. So, uh, it's been a good year so far."