Brady will participate in TNT's The Match alongside fellow NFL quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen on June 1

Tom Brady Jokes with Fans, 'Sorry If I Messed That Up with the Whole Unretiring Thing Guys'

NFL quarterback Tom Brady has been playing the long game with his social media followers lately.

Brady, 44, joked with fans about his roller coaster of an offseason while promoting the final episode of Man in the Arena on social media. The ESPN+ series began last Nov. 16 and has delved into Brady's appearance at 10 Super Bowls, seven of which his team won.

The NFL superstar posted the trailer for the final episode of the series on his Instagram Monday morning, informing fans that the final episode of Man in the Arena will air on April 26.

"Coming next Tuesday, the final episode," Brady captioned the post. Then he added in parenthes: "For now at least, sorry if I messed that up with the whole unretiring thing guys 😬," poking fun at his back-and-forth off season in which Brady announced his retirement on Feb. 1, only to reverse that decision on April 4.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback's quip on Instagram comes just one day after he posted a cryptic tweet with a wide eyes emoji, tagging fellow NFL QBs Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes.

He cleared up the confusion, posting a formal announcement of his team-up with Rodgers, 38, in The Match. The pair will vie against Mahomes, 26, and Allen, 25, in a 12-hole challenge on June 1.

Rodgers and Brady's partnership is a change from the 2021 tournament, when they faced off as opponents. Rodgers ultimately stole the win with a 12-foot putt on the 16th hole.

Rodgers and Mahomes participated in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in 2021, according to ESPN, and Allen showed off his golf skills during the PGA Tour's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am in February.

Brady took to Twitter to share another joke with fans, sharing a photo of him watching a young boy on a green with the caption: "An artists rendering of me watching @JoshAllenQB's approach after laying up on a par 4."