Tom Brady isn't above poking some fun at himself.

On Friday, Fox Sports released a star-studded commercial for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with Brady, 45, stealing the spotlight with a solid joke about his age.

After the clip showed soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a goal, it cut to Brady watching the game in his kitchen, while snacking.

"He's getting kind of old, isn't he?" the quarterback said of 37-year-old Ronaldo before crunching down on some celery.

Throughout his more than 20-year NFL career, Brady has been asked a lot about his age, as he currently holds the record as the oldest quarterback to win a playoff game. However, he doesn't consider it an issue.

"I really think I can play as long as I want," Brady told Amazon Prime Video's Andrea Kremer and Hannah Storm last fall. "I could literally play until I'm 50 or 55 if I wanted to."

Mike Ehrmann/Getty

The new commercial ties the World Cup to the holidays by involving Santa Claus, played by Jon Hamm, who prepares soccer fans to embrace the holidays with merch from their favorite teams, and the support of some other stars.

"What are we standing around for?" the 51-year-old Hamm's Santa asks his Mrs. Claus, played by Ellie Kemper. "We've got work to do. We're going to need a ton of stars and lots of sweaters, some freshly baked cookies and maybe a song."

The clip cuts next to Mariah Carey, who said her schedule is full. "Do you have any idea how busy I am this time of year?" the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer asked.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off Nov. 20 and runs through Dec. 18 on various Fox Sports platforms.

Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2000, and spent the first 20 seasons of his career with the team, winning six Super Bowls. His latest two seasons in the NFL were played with the Buccaneers. Brady also became the oldest NFL player to head to — and win — the Super Bowl when the Buccaneers star played the Kansas City Chiefs in his 10th appearance at the big game in 2021.

Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

While speaking with co-host Jim Gray in an episode of Let's Go!, their SiriusXM show with Larry Fitzgerald, published Sept. 5, Brady said he "felt like I had a little left" when deciding to return to the NFL less than two months into his retirement.

"I want to give it a shot — and I owed it to my teammates and our great coaches and our whole organization," Brady said on the show. "We built something pretty special here in Tampa the last few years."

"You know, the competitive fire still burns," Brady said on the podcast. "I want to get out there and I want to have a great season for everybody because there are a lot of people who have supported me along the way."