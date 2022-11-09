Tom Brady Jokes He Needed '2 Shots of Tequila' Before He Hosted 'Saturday Night Live'

Tom Brady needed a little liquid courage to get through his hosting gig on Saturday Night Live in 2005.

Brady, 45, reminisced on the experience during an episode of his SiriusXM show Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray featuring SNL staple Kenan Thompson.

"I remember when we did Saturday Night Live together and we did all the skits on that pre-show, the live one before the live [show]. And then afterward we went up to Lorne [Michaels] office," Brady recalled, adding that Michaels, 77, is "a lot like [Bill] Belichick," who coached Brady on the New England Patriots.

"You know, [Michaels] was eating his popcorn or whatever the hell he was eating and he was like, 'No, scratch that,' and 'Not that, and not that.' And I'm sitting there like, man we go on in 10 minutes!"

Brady joked, "I need tequila, I gotta get down, I gotta get changed. I need two shots of tequila before I go on. Like, let's get this thing going, you know?"

Brady said despite the pre-show nerves, Michaels "was so poised" and reassured the athlete that they'll "get it right" during the live taping. "And everyone else was so relaxed, which helped me relax, too. It's amazing how it all comes together when you have that leader like that and that preparation."

Thompson, 44, asked Brady how the pressure of hosting a live television show compares to the final minutes of a close football game. Brady told the comedian that he "never" feels like a "moment is too big" and he doesn't even "really have any nerves" on the field.

Brady continued: "I think when you're in the moment, you always know when you're in the moment you're not nervous because you know what's coming. And I think as long as you prepare and you're ready to go, you know what to expect and second nature takes over and then you just make it happen."

The NFL star added that he thinks the ability to perform under pressure is a shared skill between great athletes and great entertainers, such as Thompson.

"You're making things happen live because you don't get any do-overs. So there's some people over the years that I've played with that you get in the huddle with that you know the moment's too big."

Brady explained: "Not from a physical standpoint, but physical, mental, emotional. And that's a great trait if someone says, man, I want that guy in in the biggest moments on the biggest stage when it matters the most and everything comes down to this and, you know, 15 minutes left to determine the fate of a championship and that's the guy that I want out there with me."

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Seattle Seahawks in Florida on Sunday.