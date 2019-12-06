Tom Brady Jokes About Elbow and Toe Injuries: ‘Isn’t There Some HIPAA Violation?’

Tom Brady is making light of two recent injuries, just days ahead of the New England Patriots’ next game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brady, 42, was limited in practice on Thursday, according to ESPN. The Patriots quarterback was listed with a toe injury and a right elbow injury.

“That might be the first time my toe’s ever been on the injury report. You know us Patriots. We’re pretty diligent about listing everything, so I guess we have to make mention of my toe now as well,” Brady said, laughing, during an interview on Thursday, ESPN reported.

When addressing his elbow injury, he joked, “Isn’t there some HIPAA violation or something like that, when I start talking about all my injuries? I’m doing pretty good. At this time of the year, I’ll take it.”

“I’ll take anything if I’m still able to go out there and feel like I can play my best,” Brady continued. “I’m feeling really good, really positive about this week. We have a really great challenge ahead of us.”

Image zoom Tom Brady Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Though there has been much speculation about when the football star will retire or leave the Patriots for another team, Brady — who is married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen — has remained vague on the subject.

In an interview with WEEI in October, Brady said of retirement, “One day I will wake up and I will feel like, ‘Okay, that will be enough.’ “

“When that day comes, that day comes,” continued the athlete. “I don’t know if it will be after this year. I don’t know if it will be five years from now. I don’t have to determine those things right now, either. That is kind of a good part of where I am at. Just take advantage of the opportunities that I have this year and do the very best I can do and then those decisions come at probably more appropriate times.”

RELATED: Tom Brady Says He Doesn’t ‘Know What the Future Holds’ When Asked About Retirement

However, a Patriots insider told PEOPLE at the time: “This is all speculation and based on Brady’s current play we can’t imagine Robert Kraft wouldn’t fight to keep Brady in the fold if he wants to return to Foxborough next season.”

Image zoom Tom Brady Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TB12

RELATED: Colin Kaepernick’s Scheduled NFL Workout Draws in 13 Teams and Support from Tom Brady

During the October interview, Brady also reflected on his past and thanked the Patriots’ front office for the success they have shared over the last two decades.

“I never expected to play 20 years and I am playing on a great team and it’s just been an incredible 20 years of my life,” he told WEEI. “To play for Mr. [Robert] Kraft, and Jonathan [Kraft] and the Kraft family and for Coach [Bill] Belichick and to have so much success is a dream come true.”