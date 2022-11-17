Tom Brady Says He's 'Just Getting Started' While Joking About His Age for '80 for Brady' Trailer

Brady, alongside Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field, stars in a new movie about his big Super Bowl LI win

Published on November 17, 2022 05:06 PM
Photo: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28 after overtime. / AFP / Timothy A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

Tom Brady knows age is just a number.

As he promoted the upcoming movie 80 for Brady, which shares the true story of four friends in their 80s who travel to Houston, Texas to see Brady and his former team, the New England Patriots, play, the longtime quarterback joked that he's "just getting started" in the league.

The movie's trailer — which features Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin as major Brady fans determined to get tickets for Super Bowl LI — premiered Thursday morning, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneer had some fun with his caption.

"It has been so cool to see this film come together. To everyone who has helped us get here, THANK YOU. This is an incredible story, led by four amazing women, and we're so excited to share our trailer," Brady said, before adding: "45 in football years is only like 6.5 in dog years. I'm just getting started!"

Brady's former teammates Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola, also make an appearance in the film and can be seen in the new trailer that was released on Thursday.

Edelman took the opportunity to poke some fun at his former QB, tweeting Thursday, "#80forBrady will also be the title of the doc made about Tom's retirement."

But Brady seemed to doubt that he'd play quite that long, telling Edelman, "Nah, you and I will be defending our 7th straight Florida Senior Shuffleboard title by then 😂."

Although Brady won his seventh Super Bowl in 2021, the record-breaking comeback against the Falcons at Super Bowl LI is widely considered a highlight of his career that awarded him fifth Super Bowl ring along with an MVP title.

During the game, the Falcons were up 28-3 in the third quarter before the Patriots took over the game in the final 17 minutes. According to ESPN, no team had ever made up more than a 10-point deficit to win a Super Bowl before the monumental game.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> on the set of 80 For Brady from Paramount Pictures.
From left: Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field in 80 for Brady (2023). Paramount Pictures

Aside from appearing in the movie, Brady served as a co-producer via his production company, 199 Productions, in conjunction with Donna Gigliotti (Silver Linings Playbook, Hidden Figures, Shakespeare in Love) and Endeavor Content. Gigliotti and Brady also developed the project together.

He previously told Variety that his role in the film is "small" but that he "learned a lot" during his two days of filming.

"It's really interesting. I find it challenging — sometimes hard," he said of acting as a version of himself in the movie. "Because you're always paying attention to yourself as yourself rather than the character you're playing. I don't think that's natural for me. What I've done for 23 years in sports is play myself. There's no acting. It's me on the field. When I'm pissed, I'm pissed. When I'm happy, I'm happy. I'm not playing a role."

80 for Brady hits theaters on Feb. 3, 2023.

