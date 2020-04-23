Tom Brady Pokes Fun at Himself After Being Asked to Leave Florida Park: 'Tompa Brady'

Image zoom Kevin C. Cox/Getty

Tom Brady is addressing news that he was asked to leave a closed park while recently working out.

On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 42, joked on Instagram about a new TMZ Sports article that mentions the athlete getting "cited" for being in a Hillsborough County, Florida, park. The local park is temporarily shuttered amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The TMZ story also details one man's story about Brady mistaking his home for one of his NFL coaches' houses, allegedly walking in unannounced for a humorous accidental encounter with the unsuspecting Florida man.

"Trespassing in parks, breaking and entering... Just making myself at home in Tompa Bay! 😂," Brady joked on Instagram, sharing a screengrab of the news report.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, on Monday, said one of the city’s park staff members approached Brady to tell him that the park is no longer open — and it turned out to be the former New England Patriots quarterback, who recently signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Sorry @TomBrady!” the City of Tampa’s official account tweeted on Monday. “Our @tampaparksrec team can’t wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles — until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve.”

Earlier this month, Brady opened up about getting adjusted to his new home in Florida. PEOPLE previously confirmed less than two weeks after Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that he and wife Gisele Bündchen would be moving their family into Derek Jeter’s 30,000-square-foot waterfront home, nicknamed “St. Jetersburg.”

Speaking about his new home on Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show, Brady said he and his family — which includes his kids John Edward Thomas (whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan), 12, Benjamin, 10, and Vivian Lake, 7 — are planning to stay in Jeter’s mansion "for a while."

“I had to find a place on really short notice and he’s been a friend of mine, so we just talked and it all worked out," said Brady. “It just worked out perfect for me being here and kind of getting my life started here.”

The privacy there, however, isn't to the level he and his family were used to back in Massachusetts.

“Where I lived in Chestnut Hill, I was pretty private for a long time,” Brady said. “So I forgot, in a way, like people could drive up to your house. You couldn’t drive up to my house where I lived in Chestnut Hill. Here, they could pull right up to the back of the house.”

He added: “This is a little different because when you go out to the backyard, there’s a lot of boats that have pulled up and people out the front.”

