Tom Brady, JJ Watt and Aaron Rodgers Named to NFL All-Decade Team

Tom Brady and JJ Watt are among the players unanimously selected to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2010s.

The NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 55-member team on Monday. The players and coaches were voted on by the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s selection committee.

According to an online release, players were eligible only if they’d been selected at least once to a Pro Bowl, Associated Press All-Pro team or Pro Football Writers Association all-conference team during the 2010 to 2019 seasons.

In addition to Brady and Watt, six other players were unanimously selected. Aaron Donald, Von Miller, Arian Peterson, Joe Thomas, Justin Tucker and Marshal Yanda.

Other NFL stars named include quarterback Aaron Rodgers, running backs Marshawn Lynch and LeSean McCoy, and embattled wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Rob Gronkowski is among the tight ends, while cornerback Richard Sherman was also named.

The selected coaches are New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Seattles Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll.

The news comes shortly after a big shake-up in the NFL: Brady has left the Patriots following 20 years with the Massachusetts team.

The six-time Super Bowl champion revealed that he had chosen to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the upcoming NFL season on March 20.

“Excited, humble and hungry …if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that…you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day,” Brady wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do.”