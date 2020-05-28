“Parting ways with my Becker ESV won’t be easy,” Tom Brady said

Tom Brady Is Selling His Custom Cadillac Escalade — with 2 TV Screens and Internet — for $300,000

Tom Brady’s Cadillac is certainly a step up from the usual findings in a used car lot.

The car, a 2018 stretched Cadillac Escalade ESV, is being listed for $300,000 by the California-based Becker Automotive Design, the same company that customized the vehicle to Brady’s specifications.

“Parting ways with my Becker ESV won’t be easy,” the football star, 42, wrote on the listing. “From day one it became my sanctuary from the outside noise. I took pride in picking out all the customizations of the ESV; from the trim of the seats to the color of the rug.”

With a 32-inch LCD screen, an additional 12-inch screen, aviation-style folding tables, Savant-controlled A/V system and a high-end internet router, the car is being sold as a “mobile office.”

Image zoom Becker Automotive Design; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In addition to the electronic outfittings, the interior of Brady’s car includes two beige-leather electric reclining seats with electric leg rests built into the floor. Brand new, the Cadillac cost $350,000. It now has 13,000 miles on it.

“With such limited time in my busy schedule the ESV gave me those extra minutes to study my playbook, make phone calls and be with my family,” the quarterback, 42, said. “Immediately my productivity went up and my stress came down.”

The father of three continued, “I hope the next owner will take great care of her; she will always be a part of the Brady family.”