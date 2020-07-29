Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"He's got such an infectious personality," Tom Brady tells PEOPLE of his once again teammate

Tom Brady Is 'Excited' to Play with Rob Gronkowski Again: 'I Know He's Been Working Really Hard'

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski will soon be reunited on the football field — and the quarterback is pretty excited.

"So I've had a lot of years with Rob and I'm excited to see him back out there," the 42-year-old NFL player tells PEOPLE while discussing the new paperback edition of his and Alex Guerrero's bestselling book The TB12 Method: How to Do what You Love, Better and for Longer, out on Tuesday. "I know he's been working really hard and it's really going to be up to us to determine how things go. And I think we're excited to get started."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

One month prior to Gronkowski's news, Brady revealed he was also leaving the Massachusetts team to sign with the Buccaneers.

"He's got such an infectious personality and I think everyone could see over the last year, year and a half — or really since he came to the league — he's just such a fun-loving, excitable, charismatic guy," Brady continues of the 30-year-old tight end. "And you couple that with his incredible football ability and it makes him a great teammate."

This year has been one of change for Brady, with the big move to Florida as well as the ongoing disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic.

Image zoom

"I think for all of us, the last six months have been different than usual," he says. "So for our family, really acclimating to a new part of the country and then for all of us, that's been a little change."

Brady — who has three children: John Edward, 12, Benjamin, 10, and Vivan, 7 — continues, "Then for me trying to get to know my teammates, understand what I'm doing in a different city, where I'm driving to and so forth. That's all been a bit of a new experience."

He tells PEOPLE that "it's going to be a big challenge going forward." But, Brady says, "I think that time at home has been really great for me and my career."