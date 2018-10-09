Tom Brady Knows He Won't Be Playing Football for '10 More Years': I Have 'Other Things Happening'

Tom Brady knows his career in the NFL is not infinite.

In a new interview with Erin Andrews, the New England Patriots quarterback opened up about turning 41 while still playing professional football.

“When you’re 41, you’ve got kids, you’ve got you know, a wife,” Brady said. “And everyone’s living their life and you’re not getting these days back. You know when you’re 25, it’s different because you think it goes on forever.”

Continued Brady, “When you’re 41, you think, ‘Oh man, I’ve got kids and there’s a school play. I gotta be there for that because they’re not going to be 10 years old again.’ Or eight years old or five years old. “

“I know I’m not going to play another 10 years, you know, and I think every year is just a little bit different,” he admitted. “As you get older, there’s a lot of other things happening in your life that you’ve got to figure out how to balance.”

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE to promote his book, The TB12 Method, in March, Brady said that he has the full backing of his wife, supermodel Gisele Bünchen, to continue playing in the NFL.

“I love playing and I want to keep going ’cause I think there’s more to achieve and I still think I can play at a really high level,” Brady told PEOPLE. “As long as I’m willing to make the commitment, my family gets the time they need, [then] hopefully I can keep playing the game I love.”

The father of three said no matter what he chooses, the supermodel “wants me to be happy.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Jamie McCarthy/Getty

“At the end of the day, she’s been such a supportive wife, and been so supportive of my career,” said Brady. “I think she wants me to continue to do what I love and continue taking care of myself and, you know, make sure I’m still really present for my kids when they need me and still available to everyone in the family because our kids aren’t getting any younger.”

Also in the interview with Andrews, Brady said he’s feeling “good” early into the NFL season.

“I feel like my routine is good,” the quarterback said. “Even on a Thursday night game, I feel good today. I mean I felt good on Monday. I just know what to do to get myself to feel, really 100 percent.”

The Patriots will play the Kansas City Chiefs next on Sunday.