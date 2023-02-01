Entertainment Sports Tom Brady's Heartwarming Personal Pics of His Family and Teammates Supporting Him Throughout the Years After announcing his retirement (again) on Feb. 1, 2023, Tom Brady shared dozens of photos of the people who've supported him through his 23 seasons in the NFL — including his loved ones By Kate Hogan Published on February 1, 2023 05:34 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 20 Tom Brady and His Kids tom brady/instagram On Feb. 1, 2023, Tom Brady announced his retirement from football — "for good" this time. After posting the video to Instagram, he shared dozens of photos on his stories, highlighting some of the people who've supported him through his 23-season journey in the NFL. Among the many, his three children: Jack, 15, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. 02 of 20 Tom Brady's Parents tom brady/instagram He also shared several images of his parents, Galynn Patricia Brady and Tom Brady Sr. 03 of 20 Gisele Bündchen tom brady/instagram Among the shots was one of ex-wife Gisele Bündchen walking with his three kids. 04 of 20 Bridget Moynahan tom brady/instagram Brady also posted a pic of Jack and his mother, the football star's ex Bridget Moynahan. 05 of 20 Tom Brady's Teammates tom brady/instagram Many of the images featured his past teammates from the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... 06 of 20 Tom Brady's Teammates tom brady/instagram ... their fancy moments ... 07 of 20 Tom Brady's Teammates tom brady/instagram ... their fun moments ... 08 of 20 Tom Brady's Teammates tom brady/instagram ... their working moments ... 09 of 20 Tom Brady's Teammates tom brady/instagram ... their selfies ... 10 of 20 Tom Brady's Teammates tom brady/instagram ... and even their Disney World trips! 11 of 20 Tom Brady's Photos tom brady/instagram There have been candid moments ... 12 of 20 Tom Brady's Photos tom brady/instagram ... touching moments ... 13 of 20 Tom Brady's Photos tom brady/instagram ... but a lot of it comes back to family, like this throwback Super Bowl parade snap. 14 of 20 Tom Brady's Kids tom brady/instagram Brady had memories of his kids in their younger years ... 15 of 20 Tom Brady's Kids tom brady/instagram ... as well as some more recent snaps ... 16 of 20 Tom Brady's Kids tom brady/instagram ... plus their own Disney trips ... 17 of 20 Tom Brady and His Kids tom brady/instagram ... sweet snuggles ... 18 of 20 Tom Brady and His Kids tom brady/instagram ... on-the-field moments ... 19 of 20 Tom Brady's Kids tom brady/instagram ... and off-the-field moments. 20 of 20 Tom Brady and His Kids tom brady/instagram Enjoy the retirement ride, Tom Brady!