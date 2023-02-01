Tom Brady's Heartwarming Personal Pics of His Family and Teammates Supporting Him Throughout the Years

After announcing his retirement (again) on Feb. 1, 2023, Tom Brady shared dozens of photos of the people who've supported him through his 23 seasons in the NFL — including his loved ones

Tom Brady and His Kids

On Feb. 1, 2023, Tom Brady announced his retirement from football — "for good" this time. After posting the video to Instagram, he shared dozens of photos on his stories, highlighting some of the people who've supported him through his 23-season journey in the NFL. Among the many, his three children: Jack, 15, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10.

Tom Brady's Parents

He also shared several images of his parents, Galynn Patricia Brady and Tom Brady Sr.

Gisele Bündchen

Among the shots was one of ex-wife Gisele Bündchen walking with his three kids.

Bridget Moynahan

Brady also posted a pic of Jack and his mother, the football star's ex Bridget Moynahan.

Tom Brady's Teammates

Many of the images featured his past teammates from the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers ...

Tom Brady's Teammates

... their fancy moments ...

Tom Brady's Teammates

... their fun moments ...

Tom Brady's Teammates

... their working moments ...

Tom Brady's Teammates

... their selfies ...

Tom Brady's Teammates

... and even their Disney World trips!

Tom Brady's Photos

There have been candid moments ...

Tom Brady's Photos

... touching moments ...

Tom Brady's Photos

... but a lot of it comes back to family, like this throwback Super Bowl parade snap.

Tom Brady's Kids

Brady had memories of his kids in their younger years ...

Tom Brady's Kids

... as well as some more recent snaps ...

Tom Brady's Kids

... plus their own Disney trips ...

Tom Brady and His Kids

... sweet snuggles ...

Tom Brady and His Kids

... on-the-field moments ...

Tom Brady's Kids

... and off-the-field moments.

Tom Brady and His Kids

Enjoy the retirement ride, Tom Brady!

