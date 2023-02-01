Tom Brady's Heartwarming Personal Pics of His Family and Teammates Supporting Him Throughout the Years

01 of 20 Tom Brady and His Kids tom brady/instagram On Feb. 1, 2023, Tom Brady announced his retirement from football — "for good" this time. After posting the video to Instagram, he shared dozens of photos on his stories, highlighting some of the people who've supported him through his 23-season journey in the NFL. Among the many, his three children: Jack, 15, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10.

02 of 20 Tom Brady's Parents tom brady/instagram He also shared several images of his parents, Galynn Patricia Brady and Tom Brady Sr.

03 of 20 Gisele Bündchen tom brady/instagram Among the shots was one of ex-wife Gisele Bündchen walking with his three kids.

04 of 20 Bridget Moynahan tom brady/instagram Brady also posted a pic of Jack and his mother, the football star's ex Bridget Moynahan.

05 of 20 Tom Brady's Teammates tom brady/instagram Many of the images featured his past teammates from the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers ...

06 of 20 Tom Brady's Teammates tom brady/instagram ... their fancy moments ...

07 of 20 Tom Brady's Teammates tom brady/instagram ... their fun moments ...

08 of 20 Tom Brady's Teammates tom brady/instagram ... their working moments ...

09 of 20 Tom Brady's Teammates tom brady/instagram ... their selfies ...

10 of 20 Tom Brady's Teammates tom brady/instagram ... and even their Disney World trips!

11 of 20 Tom Brady's Photos tom brady/instagram There have been candid moments ...

12 of 20 Tom Brady's Photos tom brady/instagram ... touching moments ...

13 of 20 Tom Brady's Photos tom brady/instagram ... but a lot of it comes back to family, like this throwback Super Bowl parade snap.

14 of 20 Tom Brady's Kids tom brady/instagram Brady had memories of his kids in their younger years ...

15 of 20 Tom Brady's Kids tom brady/instagram ... as well as some more recent snaps ...

16 of 20 Tom Brady's Kids tom brady/instagram ... plus their own Disney trips ...

17 of 20 Tom Brady and His Kids tom brady/instagram ... sweet snuggles ...

18 of 20 Tom Brady and His Kids tom brady/instagram ... on-the-field moments ...

19 of 20 Tom Brady's Kids tom brady/instagram ... and off-the-field moments.