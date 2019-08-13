Tom Brady Tries to Calm Patriots Fans After He Lists Home for Sale: 'This Isn't the Time to Worry'

Eventually, 42-year-old Tom Brady will leave the New England Patriots for good. But, the legendary quarterback is hoping to quell any fears that it will be anytime soon — even though his longtime Massachusetts home is up for sale.

The six-time Super Bowl champion appeared on WEEI radio this week to downplay any speculation that he’s preparing to leave New England after listing his Brookline area home on the market for a cool $39 million.

“I think it takes a long time to sell a house. My house is a little bit of an expensive one, so it doesn’t fly off the shelf in a couple weeks,” Brady said on the show. “I think I am at a point in my life where there are a lot of considerations that go into playing. I have a very busy professional life, I have a very busy personal life, and any decision that is made has to consider everything.”

Still, the news — coupled with him agreeing to a new contract with the Patriots that makes him a free agent at the end of the 2020 season — has fans worried that a Brady-less future is on the horizon.

The athlete, for what it’s worth, said he is happy with the team and coaching staff, and he doesn’t have plans to leave — at least before his contract is officially up.

RELATED: Tom Brady Expected Son Benjamin, 9, to Love Sports as Muchas Jack, 11: ‘It Was Hard for Me’

Image zoom Tom Brady John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty

“I think I’m in a great mental, emotional place to approach the season,” he continued in the interview. “There is no point in worrying about things like that. There are so many hypotheticals — this and that — and if you spend time all your time and energy on those things, you (lose) track of what’s most important, which is what’s happening right now. This is where I want to be. This is the team I want to be a part of and leading. There’s really not much to read into it than that.”

“I am certainly at a place — we have been at the same place for a long time and I love playing for the Patriots,” Brady added. “I have such a great relationship with Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick and our team. We’ll worry about that when that happens. This isn’t the time to worry about it.”

But the contract doesn’t entirely work in Brady’s favor, as it also gives the Patriots an out if his performance suffers next season and they decide to move on.

RELATED: Gisele Bündchen Shares Loving Birthday Tribute to Tom Brady: ‘Thank You for Being Our Rock’

Image zoom Tom Brady Kevin C. Cox/Getty

“It’s really the reality for most guys in the NFL,” Brady said. “I don’t want to think I’m any different than anyone else. Football is a tough business. It’s a production business. I’m ready to go this year, and that’s really what matters, and that’s where my focus is.”

“It’s a unique situation I’m in my 20th year with the same team and 42 years old,” he continued. “Pretty much unchartered territory for everybody and I’m going to go out there and be the best I can this year and see what happens.”