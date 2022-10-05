Tom Brady Hires a Divorce Lawyer After Gisele Bündchen Retains Her Own: Source

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback enlisted his own divorce lawyer amid their marriage troubles, a source confirms to PEOPLE

After wife Gisele Bündchen retained a divorce lawyer, Tom Brady enlisted one for himself, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

On Tuesday, PEOPLE reported that Bündchen hired a divorce attorney amid their marriage troubles, and Brady, her husband of 13 years, was "trying to figure out what to do."

The couple, who share two children — son Benjamin Rein, 12, and 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, along with Brady's son John Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan — have been dealing with "a lot of tension" in the marriage, in part because of Brady's decision to return to the NFL this season after a brief retirement.

"She was so happy when he announced his retirement," a source previously told PEOPLE.

In an interview this summer with Elle, Bündchen said that she has her "concerns" about Brady continuing to play.

"Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," the Brazilian model said. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

Another insider told PEOPLE, though, that the seven-time Super Bowl winner is "totally devoted" to his children during the offseason, and spends time with his family in between games and traveling.

"No other husband gets six months off a year to be totally devoted to just their family," the source said. "And during the season, yes he travels for games and trains, but he's with his family a lot too."

If Bündchen and Brady do decide to divorce, the supermodel and seven-time Super Bowl champion will have to divide up their multimillion-dollar assets, and figure out custody of their children. NYC divorce attorney Jacqueline Newman of Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein LLP, who is not connected to the couple, tells PEOPLE that they more than likely have a prenuptial agreement in place.

"People of this magnitude of wealth don't generally get married without a document that's going to dictate what's going to happen if it doesn't run its course," Newman says. "There probably were assets that were acquired during the marriage, so there may be squabbles about that to say the least. That said, I think they are going to settle this, assuming they go forward with it — outside of the press."

Newman adds that they would hopefully come to an agreement on how they will take care of the children, "because the worst thing they could do is pull their kids through a custody battle."

