Tom Brady Hilariously Praises LeBron James on NBA Finals Win: ‘Not Bad for a Washed Up Old Guy’

Tom Brady poked fun at himself while congratulating LeBron James on winning the 2020 NBA championship

Tom Brady hilariously alluded to his big mistake during last week's Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL game while congratulating LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers for winning his fourth NBA championship this weekend.

On Monday, Brady — who is in his first season with the Buccaneers — tweeted a picture of himself holding up four fingers with James' face pasted onto his body, along with a congratulatory message to the NBA star.

"Congrats to my brother @KingJames on winning his 4th championship," 43-year-old Brady wrote to 35-year-old James. "Not bad for a washed up old guy!"

But the picture Brady used is from the moment he lost track of what down it was during Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bears. With Tampa Bay down by a single point and the game on the line, Brady threw a fourth-down pass that wasn't converted, essentially sealing the game for Chicago.

But as Bears players came out onto the field, cameras caught Brady holding up four fingers, seemingly believing he still had one more down to play.

While Brady was ripped online for the embarrassing gaffe, this latest tweet shows he can take the criticism in stride.

James helped to lead the Lakers to their 17th overall championship on Sunday by beating the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. He was also named Finals MVP for the fourth time in his career (with three different teams).

Former President Barack Obama also congratulated James after the win, calling him an "extraordinary leader."

"Proud of my friend @KingJames for his fourth title, fourth Finals MVP, and for not only living up to the hype after seventeen seasons, but surpassing it as an extraordinary leader both on the court and in the public arena fighting for education, social justice, and our democracy," the former president wrote.

"Thank you my friend!!! Truly appreciate our friendship and your words," James replied.

The Lakers' hard-fought win came nearly nine months after the team's legendary former member, Kobe Bryant, died in a helicopter crash that killed eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

