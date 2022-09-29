Tom Brady 'Happy' the Buccaneers Are 'Able to Head' to Tampa for Sunday's Game amid Hurricane Ian

Tom Brady is stepping up amid Florida's darkest hour as he heads home.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced Thursday that he's donating to the Florida Disaster Fund as he encouraged others in the NFL to do the same amid the devastation left across the Sunshine State from Hurricane Ian.

"Happy [we're] able to head home for Sunday night, but so many people in Florida won't be able to do the same," he wrote on Twitter. "I'll be making a donation to the Florida Disaster Fund to get things started, and I'm hoping the rest of the NFL family in our state will follow suit."

Brady added in another tweet: "Our neighbors support us endlessly, it's time to return the favor."

The Glazer family, who owns the Buccaneers, also announced in a press release that they're donating $1 million to various organizations providing support to those in the state most impacted by the storm.

"The destruction suffered in Southwest Florida and the damage inflicted throughout our state will be felt for some time," said team co-owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz in a statement. "It will take entire communities resiliently working together for an extended period, and our family is committed to aiding in the recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the countless people affected, the heroic first responders and all of those helping to keep others safe."

The Buccaneers will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in a game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa; the team hopes the game will serve as "a source of comfort" for the community.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Brady evacuated his three kids — 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein, 12, whom he shares with Gisele Bündchen, along with John "Jack" Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan — out of the area to their home in Miami. Bündchen was also there with the family, a source said.

Bündchen and Brady have been at odds in recent weeks, according to a PEOPLE source.

"They're hitting a rough patch," the source previously said. "But I know they're trying, or at least he's trying, to figure it out and make it work. He wants to get through this and for things to get better."

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers have been using the Miami Dolphins' practice facility this week ahead of their game against Kansas City.

Tampa locals have been evacuating as Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called the storm a "500-year flooding event" amid the aftermath, and President Joe Biden has sent his FEMA administrator to Florida as he said Ian "could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida's history."